GBP/USD Forecast: Pound sterling could stretch lower unless it reclaims 1.3100

GBP/USD struggles to shake off the bearish pressure, trades below 1.3100.

The technical picture highlights sellers' dominance in the near term.

September inflation data from the US will be watched closely by market participants.

GBP/USD failed to build on Tuesday's modest recovery gains and ended the day in the red on Wednesday. The pair fluctuates in a tight channel below 1.3100 in the European session on Thursday as the market focus shifts to September inflation data from the US.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.34% 0.31% 0.27% 1.21% 1.05% 1.41% 0.26% EUR -0.34% 0.04% -0.05% 0.89% 0.68% 1.06% -0.13% GBP -0.31% -0.04% -0.14% 0.87% 0.64% 1.05% -0.05% JPY -0.27% 0.05% 0.14% 0.93% 0.76% 1.08% 0.00% CAD -1.21% -0.89% -0.87% -0.93% -0.12% 0.19% -0.96% AUD -1.05% -0.68% -0.64% -0.76% 0.12% 0.42% -0.77% NZD -1.41% -1.06% -1.05% -1.08% -0.19% -0.42% -1.12% CHF -0.26% 0.13% 0.05% -0.00% 0.96% 0.77% 1.12% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) gathered strength against its rivals after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) September policy meeting offered a hawkish surprise.

The publication reaffirmed that a "a substantial majority" of Fed policymakers supported the decision to lower the policy rate by 50 basis points (bps) but it showed that there was even a broader consensus that this initial step would not lock the Fed into any specific pace of policy-easing in the future. Moreover, the minutes highlighted that some participants favored a 25 bps cut, while "a few others" mentioned they could have supported that decision as well.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) data in the early American session on Thursday. On a yearly basis, the CPI is forecast to rise by 2.3%, at a softer pace than the 2.5% increase recorded in August. The monthly core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is seen rising 0.2%.

In case the monthly core CPI unexpectedly comes in at or below 0%, the immediate reaction could cause the USD to come under selling pressure. On the flip side, the market positioning suggests that the USD doesn't have a lot of room on the upside. Investors see a nearly 20% probability of the Fed leaving the policy rate unchanged and price in about an 80% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) cut in November. Nevertheless, a monthly CPI reading of 0.3% or higher could help the USD hold its ground and make it difficult for GBP/USD to stage a meaningful recovery.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 40, reflecting the bearish bias. On the downside, supports could be seen at 1.3050 (static level), 1.3000 (round level, static level) and 1.2940 (static level).

Looking north, first resistance could be spotted at 1.3100 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement level of the latest uptrend) before 1.3170 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).