TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro looks to extend sideways grind

  • EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a tight range above 1.1750 on Tuesday.
  • The Federal Reserve will publish the minutes of the December meeting.
  • The technical outlook points to a neutral stance in the near term.
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro looks to extend sideways grind
Eren SengezerEren SengezerFXStreet

EUR/USD struggled to make a decisive move in either direction on Monday to close virtually unchanged. The pair continues to move sideways, slightly above 1.1750, in the European session on Tuesday. The neutral technical stance and thin trading conditions ahead of the New Year holiday could cause the pair to remain in a consolidation phase in the short term.

Euro Price This Month

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this month. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-1.44%-2.01%-0.12%-2.10%-2.39%-1.43%-1.78%
EUR1.44%-0.57%1.34%-0.66%-0.96%0.03%-0.33%
GBP2.01%0.57%2.17%-0.09%-0.39%0.61%0.22%
JPY0.12%-1.34%-2.17%-2.01%-2.29%-1.31%-1.69%
CAD2.10%0.66%0.09%2.01%-0.34%0.70%0.32%
AUD2.39%0.96%0.39%2.29%0.34%1.00%0.59%
NZD1.43%-0.03%-0.61%1.31%-0.70%-1.00%-0.38%
CHF1.78%0.33%-0.22%1.69%-0.32%-0.59%0.38%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The data from the US showed on Monday that Pending Home Sales increased by 3.3% in November. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 1% but failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas noted in its monthly report that the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index edged lower to -10.9 in December from -10.4 in November.

Later in the day, the Federal Reserve will publish the minutes of the December policy meeting. In case the publication shows that policymakers are willing to take some time to assess the economic conditions before cutting the policy rate again, the US Dollar (USD) could hold its ground and make it difficult for EUR/USD to edge higher. Conversely, a dovish tone, with officials reaffirming the need to support the labor market and confidence about inflation not rising again, the USD could come under bearish pressure. Nevertheless, markets are unlikely to get out of the holiday mood until next week.

Chart Analysis EUR/USD

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) has flattened and now caps near 1.1777 as the pair slips marginally beneath it. The 50-, 100-, and 200-period SMAs trend higher below price, reinforcing a positive underlying bias. The 50-period SMA at 1.1756 offers nearby dynamic support. The Relative Strength Index (14) stands at 49, neutral and easing, which hints at fading intraday momentum.

Measured from the 1.1503 low to the 1.1800 high, the 23.6% retracement at 1.1730 aligns as a key support level, followed by the 38.2% retracement at 1.1687 next. Immediate resistance aligns at 1.1800 (static level) ahead of 1.1840 (upper limit of the ascending channel).

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Euro FAQs

The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.

Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Eren Sengezer

As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.

More from Eren Sengezer
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD struggles to extend advance above 1.1800

EUR/USD struggles to extend advance above 1.1800

The EUR/USD pair posts a fresh weekly low near 1.1740 during the Asian trading session on Wednesday. The major currency pair is under pressure as the US Dollar edges higher despite Federal Open Market Committee minutes of the December policy meeting, released on Tuesday, showing that most policymakers stressed the need for further interest rate cuts.

GBP/USD tests 1.3450 support after moving below nine-day EMA

GBP/USD tests 1.3450 support after moving below nine-day EMA

GBP/USD remains subdued for the second consecutive day, trading around 1.3460 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates a weakening of a bullish bias as the pair is positioned slightly below the lower boundary of the ascending channel pattern.

Gold jumps on US rate cut prospects, safe-haven demand

Gold jumps on US rate cut prospects, safe-haven demand

Gold price extends the rally above $4,350 during the early European trading hours on Wednesday. Gold's price has surged about 65% this year and is set to record its biggest annual gains since 1979. The rally in the precious metal is bolstered by the prospect of further US interest rate cuts in 2026. Lower interest rates could reduce the opportunity cost of holding Gold, supporting the non-yielding precious metal.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP prepare for a potential New Year rebound

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP prepare for a potential New Year rebound

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are holding steady on Wednesday after recording minor gains on the previous day. Technically, Bitcoin could extend gains within a triangle pattern while Ethereum and Ripple face critical overhead resistance. 

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Year 2025 was volatile, as crypto often is.  Among positive catalysts were favourable regulatory changes in the U.S., rise of Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT), adoption of AI and tokenization of Real-World-Assets (RWA).

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers