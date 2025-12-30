EUR/USD Forecast: Euro looks to extend sideways grind

EUR/USD struggled to make a decisive move in either direction on Monday to close virtually unchanged. The pair continues to move sideways, slightly above 1.1750, in the European session on Tuesday. The neutral technical stance and thin trading conditions ahead of the New Year holiday could cause the pair to remain in a consolidation phase in the short term.

Euro Price This Month The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this month. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.44% -2.01% -0.12% -2.10% -2.39% -1.43% -1.78% EUR 1.44% -0.57% 1.34% -0.66% -0.96% 0.03% -0.33% GBP 2.01% 0.57% 2.17% -0.09% -0.39% 0.61% 0.22% JPY 0.12% -1.34% -2.17% -2.01% -2.29% -1.31% -1.69% CAD 2.10% 0.66% 0.09% 2.01% -0.34% 0.70% 0.32% AUD 2.39% 0.96% 0.39% 2.29% 0.34% 1.00% 0.59% NZD 1.43% -0.03% -0.61% 1.31% -0.70% -1.00% -0.38% CHF 1.78% 0.33% -0.22% 1.69% -0.32% -0.59% 0.38% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The data from the US showed on Monday that Pending Home Sales increased by 3.3% in November. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 1% but failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas noted in its monthly report that the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index edged lower to -10.9 in December from -10.4 in November.

Later in the day, the Federal Reserve will publish the minutes of the December policy meeting. In case the publication shows that policymakers are willing to take some time to assess the economic conditions before cutting the policy rate again, the US Dollar (USD) could hold its ground and make it difficult for EUR/USD to edge higher. Conversely, a dovish tone, with officials reaffirming the need to support the labor market and confidence about inflation not rising again, the USD could come under bearish pressure. Nevertheless, markets are unlikely to get out of the holiday mood until next week.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) has flattened and now caps near 1.1777 as the pair slips marginally beneath it. The 50-, 100-, and 200-period SMAs trend higher below price, reinforcing a positive underlying bias. The 50-period SMA at 1.1756 offers nearby dynamic support. The Relative Strength Index (14) stands at 49, neutral and easing, which hints at fading intraday momentum.

Measured from the 1.1503 low to the 1.1800 high, the 23.6% retracement at 1.1730 aligns as a key support level, followed by the 38.2% retracement at 1.1687 next. Immediate resistance aligns at 1.1800 (static level) ahead of 1.1840 (upper limit of the ascending channel).

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)