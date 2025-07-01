GBP/USD trades at its highest level since October 2021 above 1.3770.

Comments from central bankers will be watched closely by market participants.

The pair could encounter strong resistance at 1.3830.

GBP/USD gathers bullish momentum following Monday's choppy action and trades at its highest level since October 2021 above 1.3770. In the second half of the day, macroeconomic data releases from the US and comments from central bankers could drive the pair's action.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.76% -0.49% -1.03% -0.71% -0.74% -1.03% -1.35% EUR 0.76% 0.24% -0.24% 0.04% 0.00% -0.26% -0.60% GBP 0.49% -0.24% -0.69% -0.21% -0.24% -0.52% -0.85% JPY 1.03% 0.24% 0.69% 0.31% 0.33% 0.04% -0.28% CAD 0.71% -0.04% 0.21% -0.31% -0.08% -0.32% -0.64% AUD 0.74% -0.00% 0.24% -0.33% 0.08% -0.28% -0.61% NZD 1.03% 0.26% 0.52% -0.04% 0.32% 0.28% -0.32% CHF 1.35% 0.60% 0.85% 0.28% 0.64% 0.61% 0.32% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Following the previous week's sharp decline, the US Dollar (USD) Index stays under bearish pressure early Tuesday, fuelling GBP/USD's rally.

The risk-positive market atmosphere and increasing political pressure on the Federal Reserve (Fed) continue to weigh on the USD. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said late Monday that US President Donald Trump sent a handwritten note to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, asking him to lower interest rates. She further noted that Trump believes interest rates should be lowered to about 1%.

Meanwhile, Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey reiterated on Tuesday that the path of interest rates will continue to be gradually downwards.

"The increase in uncertainty is coming through in terms of economic activity and growth," Bailey added. "Businesses tell me they are putting off investment decisions." Nevertheless, these comments failed to influence Pound Sterling's valuation.

Later in the day, JOLTS Job Openings data for May and the ISM Manufacturing PMI data for June will be featured in the US economic calendar. The market reaction to these releases is likely to be straightforward and remain short-lived. In case both of these data offer positive surprises, the USD could stage a rebound and trigger a downward correction in GBP/USD.

Moreover, BoE Governor Bailey and Fed Chairman Powell will participate in a policy panel at the ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal. In case Powell suggests that they are unlikely to consider a rate cut until September and continue to assess the impact of tariffs on inflation, the USD could stay resilient against its peers.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly above 70, suggesting that GBP/USD is about to turn technically overbought. On the upside, 1.3830 (upper limit of the ascending channel) aligns as an important resistance level before 1.3900 (static level, round level).

Looking south, the first support could be spotted at 1.3730 (20-period Simple Moving Average) ahead of 1.3700 (static level, round level) and 1.3670 (mid-point of the ascending channel).