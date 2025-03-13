GBP/USD holds steady near 1.2950 in the European session on Thursday.

The near-term technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains unchanged.

Markets await February Producer Price Index (PPI) data from the US.

After posting small gains on Wednesday, GBP/USD stays relatively quiet in the European session on Thursday and fluctuates in a tight channel at around 1.2950. The pair's near-term technical outlook is yet to offer any clues about a bearish reversal.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.45% -0.25% 0.09% 0.05% 0.24% 0.26% 0.21% EUR 0.45% 0.15% 0.52% 0.51% 0.79% 0.68% 0.54% GBP 0.25% -0.15% 0.31% 0.32% 0.63% 0.47% 0.45% JPY -0.09% -0.52% -0.31% -0.05% 0.21% 0.08% 0.19% CAD -0.05% -0.51% -0.32% 0.05% 0.16% 0.20% 0.13% AUD -0.24% -0.79% -0.63% -0.21% -0.16% -0.10% -0.19% NZD -0.26% -0.68% -0.47% -0.08% -0.20% 0.10% 0.03% CHF -0.21% -0.54% -0.45% -0.19% -0.13% 0.19% -0.03% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Following a sharp decline that lasted seven days, the US Dollar (USD) Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, registered modest gains on Wednesday. Soft inflation data for February may have eased fears over a stagflation in the US and provided a short-lasting support to the currency.

Early Thursday, US stock index futures trade in negative territory, pointing to a cautious market mood. In case safe-haven flows dominate the action in financial markets in the second half of the day, GBP/USD could have a hard time gaining traction.

In the meantime, the US economic calendar will feature Producer Price Index (PPI) data for February. On a monthly basis, the PPI is forecast to rise 0.3% following the 0.4% increase recorded in January. A stronger-than-forecast monthly PPI print could support the USD with the immediate reaction.

In the European morning on Friday, the UK's Office for National Statistics will publish the monthly Gross Domestic Product data for January, alongside Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production figures.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD continues to trade in the upper half of the ascending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds near 60, suggesting that the bullish stance remains intact.

A pivot level seems to have formed at 1.2950. Once this level is confirmed as support, 1.3000 (round level, static level, upper limit of the ascending channel) could be seen as next resistance before 1.3040 (static level). On the downside, supports could be seen at 1.2900 (static level, round level), 1.2850 (mid-point of the ascending channel) and 1.2800 (200-day Simple Moving Average).