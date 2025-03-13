- GBP/USD holds steady near 1.2950 in the European session on Thursday.
- The near-term technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains unchanged.
- Markets await February Producer Price Index (PPI) data from the US.
After posting small gains on Wednesday, GBP/USD stays relatively quiet in the European session on Thursday and fluctuates in a tight channel at around 1.2950. The pair's near-term technical outlook is yet to offer any clues about a bearish reversal.
British Pound PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.45%
|-0.25%
|0.09%
|0.05%
|0.24%
|0.26%
|0.21%
|EUR
|0.45%
|0.15%
|0.52%
|0.51%
|0.79%
|0.68%
|0.54%
|GBP
|0.25%
|-0.15%
|0.31%
|0.32%
|0.63%
|0.47%
|0.45%
|JPY
|-0.09%
|-0.52%
|-0.31%
|-0.05%
|0.21%
|0.08%
|0.19%
|CAD
|-0.05%
|-0.51%
|-0.32%
|0.05%
|0.16%
|0.20%
|0.13%
|AUD
|-0.24%
|-0.79%
|-0.63%
|-0.21%
|-0.16%
|-0.10%
|-0.19%
|NZD
|-0.26%
|-0.68%
|-0.47%
|-0.08%
|-0.20%
|0.10%
|0.03%
|CHF
|-0.21%
|-0.54%
|-0.45%
|-0.19%
|-0.13%
|0.19%
|-0.03%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Following a sharp decline that lasted seven days, the US Dollar (USD) Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, registered modest gains on Wednesday. Soft inflation data for February may have eased fears over a stagflation in the US and provided a short-lasting support to the currency.
Early Thursday, US stock index futures trade in negative territory, pointing to a cautious market mood. In case safe-haven flows dominate the action in financial markets in the second half of the day, GBP/USD could have a hard time gaining traction.
In the meantime, the US economic calendar will feature Producer Price Index (PPI) data for February. On a monthly basis, the PPI is forecast to rise 0.3% following the 0.4% increase recorded in January. A stronger-than-forecast monthly PPI print could support the USD with the immediate reaction.
In the European morning on Friday, the UK's Office for National Statistics will publish the monthly Gross Domestic Product data for January, alongside Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production figures.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
GBP/USD continues to trade in the upper half of the ascending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds near 60, suggesting that the bullish stance remains intact.
A pivot level seems to have formed at 1.2950. Once this level is confirmed as support, 1.3000 (round level, static level, upper limit of the ascending channel) could be seen as next resistance before 1.3040 (static level). On the downside, supports could be seen at 1.2900 (static level, round level), 1.2850 (mid-point of the ascending channel) and 1.2800 (200-day Simple Moving Average).
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Gold now targets the $3,000 mark
Gold extended its rally on Thursday, hitting a fresh record past the $2,980 mark per troy ounce as escalating trade conflicts and mounting worries about global growth fueled intense safe-haven demand.
EUR/USD remains offered near 1.0850
EUR/USD remains on the back foot on Thursday, hovering around the 1.0850 region against the backdrop of another firm session in the US Dollar and increasing concerns surrounding the US trade policy.
GBP/USD treads water around 1.2950, Dollar stays bid
On Thursday, GBP/USD hovered around 1.2950 as the strong US Dollar kept the pair from gaining momentum, while investor concerns over the health of the US economy and looming tariffs maintained market caution.
Metaverse narrative stalls as price action fades, but on-chain data signals continuing accumulation
Metaverse tokens are cryptocurrencies associated with virtual worlds, digital economies, and immersive online experiences. Tokens like Sandbox, Decentraland, and Axie Infinity, three of the most prominent assets during the Metaverse boom of 2021, continue to face correction since they topped in early December.
Brexit revisited: Why closer UK-EU ties won’t lessen Britain’s squeezed public finances
The UK government desperately needs higher economic growth as it grapples with spending cuts and potential tax rises later this year. A reset of UK-EU economic ties would help, and sweeping changes are becoming more likely.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.