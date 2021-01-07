GBP/USD Current price: 1.3569
- UK Construction output remained in expansion territory in December, according to Markit.
- Coronavirus contagions in the UK receded for the first time this week.
- GBP/USD neutral-to-bearish in the near-term could accelerate its slide.
The GBP/USD pair ended the day in the red around 1.3570, undermined by renewed dollar’s demand and the absence of UK news that could provide the pound with directional impulse. The currency remained under pressure after the latest total lockdown imposed by the government spurred concerns about potential economic fallout. This Thursday, the UK reported 52,618 new coronavirus cases, the first time the figure dropped this week, although the death toll reached a record of 1,162.
Markit published the December UK Construction PMI, which missed the market’s expectation and contracted to 54.6. On Friday, the UK will release Halifax House Prices.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is at risk of extending its decline. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair met sellers around a bearish 20 SMA while holding above a bullish 100 SMA, this last around 1.3515. Technical indicators remain within negative levels but lack directional strength. Still, the near-term picture favors another leg south, although with limited scope amid intrinsic dollar’s weakness.
Support levels: 1.3515 1.3470 1.3420
Resistance levels: 1.3620 1.3660 1.3710
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to its bullish stance despite retreating from recent tops
The Australian dollar eased against the greenback but held near the critical 0.7812 resistance, April 2018 monthly high. Bulls ready to try again.
XAU/USD under pressure, holding above $1900
Gold is falling on Thursday for the second day in a row as the US dollar continues to recover. The yellow metal managed to remain above weekly lows and the $1900 zone but is under pressure.
USD/JPY nearing 104.00 on soaring yields
US Treasury yields kept advancing on Thursday, pushing USD/JPY to 103.95. Wall Street’s positive performance provided additional support.
Bitcoin price hits $40,000 for the first time ever
Bitcoin has now hit $40,000 for the first time ever reaching a market capitalization of $742 billion while the entire market capitalization of the cryptocurrency industry hit $1,071,751,000,000.
US Dollar Index regains composure near 89.60 ahead of key data
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have regained some composure and advances to fresh daily highs in the 89.60 region.