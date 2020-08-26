GBP/USD Current price: 1.3200
- EU chief negotiator Barnier said a deal must be achieved before October 31.
- The greenback remained on the back-foot ahead of US Fed’s Powell speech.
- GBP/USD is trading at the upper end of its monthly range, but its bullish potential is limited.
The GBP/USD is up for a second consecutive day, trading around the 1.3200 level by the end of the US session. The pair surged from a daily low at 1.3116, reached after the release of encouraging US data, which anyway was not enough to support the dollar. The advance seems linked to investor’s cautious approach to the greenback ahead of Fed’s Powell speech on Thursday rather to resurgent demand for the sterling.
Meanwhile, EU´s chief negotiator set a final date for a UK-EU trade deal. "If we are to ensure the ratification of a new treaty in a secure way before the end of the year, we need to have an agreement by around October 31,” Barnier said. The news did not have an impact on the UK currency, yet for sure, is a negative factor that sooner or later will drag in. The UK’s macroeconomic calendar will remain empty on Thursday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is near the upper end of its latest range, yet still inside its monthly range. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has managed to advance above its moving averages, although the 20 and 100 SMA remain directionless and converging around 1.3120. Technical indicators advanced within positive levels but already lost their upward strength, indicating decreasing buying interest at the current levels.
Support levels: 1.3170 1.3120 1.3085
Resistance levels: 1.3250 1.3290 1.3330
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
