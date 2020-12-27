GBP/USD Current price: 1.3559
- The UK and the EU announced a post-Brexit deal on Christmas Eve.
- About fisheries, parts agreed on a five-and-a-half-year transition period.
- GBP/USD is technically bullish but may be subject to post-Brexit rebalancing.
The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3618 as hopes for a post-Brexit trade deal continued to underpin the pound. The pair retreated to settle in the 1.3550 price zone after an agreement was finally reached on Christmas Eve. During the weekend, the EU and the UK published the full text of their post-Brexit arrangement, which includes details on trade, law enforcement and dispute settlement among other things.
The accord needs to be ratified by the respective parliaments. On fisheries, the most controversial issue, both parts agreed on a five-and-a-half-year transition period, in which EU fishing vessels will still have full access to UK waters, with a 25% cut gradually imposed to its fishing quota. The UK will celebrate Boxing Day this Monday, with local markets closed and no major developments expected in the kingdom.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair retains its bullish stance. The daily chart shows that the price holds above bullish moving averages, while technical indicators have bounded from their midlines, maintaining a moderate upward strength within positive levels. In the 4-hour chart, the risk is also skewed to the upside, as technical indicators stabilized within positive levels after correcting extreme overbought conditions, as the pair develops well above all of its moving averages.
Support levels: 1.3515 1.3470 1.3420
Resistance levels: 1.3580 1.3630 1.3675
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBPUSD: Post-Brexit rebalancing
The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3618 as hopes for a post-Brexit trade deal continued to underpin the pound. The UK and the EU announced a post-Brexit deal on Christmas Eve. GBP/USD is technically bullish but may be subject to post-Brexit rebalancing.
EUR/USD: Consolidating the year’s gains
The EUR/USD pair finished a shortened week in the 1.2180 price zone, unchanged for the day amid low volumes on Christmas Eve. Market activity will remain reduced for another week amid the Year-End holidays. EUR/USD trades near this year’s high, the near-term corrective decline ...
Can gold, oil and metals stay bullish in 2021?
It’s been an incredible year for commodities as the global pandemic has induced some historic moves in the prices of key commodities such as gold and oil. Growth commodities like oil and industrial metals ...
Forex Today: Dollar’s advance may be short-lived
A post-Brexit agreement was finally reached on Christmas Eve. During the weekend, the EU and the UK published the full text of their post-Brexit arrangement, which includes details on trade, law enforcement and dispute settlement among other things.
US Dollar Index: Bears tease weekly triangle breakdown
The US dollar index (DXY) drops below support line of short-term symmetrical triangle, 100-HMA. Descending RSI line can add strength bears on the confirmed break of triangle. Bulls will have multiple upside barriers to return before 91.00.