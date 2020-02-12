GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2965
- European Parliament agreed that the UK needs to change rules before discussing a deal.
- UK macroeconomic calendar with nothing relevant to offer the next days.
- GBP/USD advanced for a third consecutive day, retreated from near 1.3000.
The GBP/USD pair has advanced for a third consecutive day, although it remains below the 1.3000 threshold. As it happened ever since the week started, the pair’s advance has more to do with the broad dollar’s weakness than with a sudden interest for the Pound. In fact, the UK didn’t release macroeconomic data this Wednesday, while the Brexit front continued to provide negative news. The European Parliament agreed that any deal must respect a “level playing field” by updating its rules to equal those of the Union. UK PM Johnson has ruled out the EU’s proposed “dynamic alignment” of EU-UK laws.
The UK macroeconomic calendar will remain light for the rest of the week, and will only publish this Thursday the RICS Housing Price Balance for January seen up by 3.0% following a 2.0% decline in the previous month.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair offers a mildly bullish stance in the short term, although the suffered advance seen this week hardly supports further gains ahead. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has spent the day above its 20 SMA, which aims marginally higher at around 1.2930, but remains far below the larger ones. Technical indicators have eased from their highs but stabilized within positive levels, somehow indicating absent selling interest. Nevertheless, chances of a continued advance seem limited amid mounting Brexit-related tensions.
Support levels: 1.2945 1.2900 1.2865
Resistance levels: 1.3000 1.3030 1.3075
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
