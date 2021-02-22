GBP/USD Forecast: Is Boris brave enough for sterling? If not, Powell is pleased to help

- GBP/USD has been edging off the highs as US yields rise and ahead of PM Johnson's speech.
- A cautious UK reopening may weigh on sterling but remarks from Fed Chair Powell may down the dollar.
- Monday's four-hour chart is showing bulls are in control.
Two friends can meet for coffee outside – and only in two weeks' time – suggests one of the details leaked from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's highly-anticipated reopening speech. Alongside other cautious moves, the PM's moves are already triggering a "buy the rumor, sell the fact" response in sterling.
Britain's rapid vaccination campaign and nationwide lockdown have yielded a sharp drop in COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths, raising hopes for a quicker return to normality. According to the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg, a five-week gap will separate the lockdown lifting steps – a snail's pace in comparison to expectations.
The promise of a slow exit from the lockdown is that it will allow vaccinating more people and also diminish the chances of having yet another shuttering of the economy. Will that convince markets? At the moment, Boris' lack of bravery seems to take the wind out of sterling's sails.
GBP/USD is also weighed down by fresh dollar strength, stemming from higher US yields. Expectations of stronger growth – perhaps even overheating due to stimulus – is pushing investors away from US Treasuries. So far, the central bank has seen it is as a healthy sign of recovery. However, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell may provide a different point of view.
Powell is set to testify before Congress on Tuesday and his prepared remarks may be released already on Monday. If he reiterates the bank's willingness to do more and opens the door to expanded bond-buying, yields could fall and the dollar could rise. While he is unlikely to commit to new and imminent stimulus, Powell's commitment to do more may provide the next leg higher for GBP/USD.
All in all, these two forces – the slow UK reopening and Powell's testimony – are closely watched, putting both countries' vaccination campaigns on the sidelines.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar continues benefiting from upside momentum on the four-hour chart and also trades well above the 50, 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages. Moreover, the recent dip pushed the Relative Strength Index away from the 70 level – thus further out from overbought conditions.
The fresh multi-year high of 1.4052 is the first resistance level to watch. It is followed by 1.4145, 1.4255 and 1.4370, all date back to 2018.
Support awaits at the daily low of 1.3980, then by 1.3950 and 1.39, which served as stepping stones on the way up.
More: GBP/USD Price Forecast 2021: Cable braces for calendar comeback amid three exits
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD dips below 1.40 ahead of UK PM Johnson's reopening speech
GBP/USD has been on the back foot, dipping below 1.40 as the dollar benefits from rising yields. UK PM Johnson is set to lay out a highly-anticipated reopening plan later in the day.
EUR/USD pressured around 1.21 amid rising US yields
EUR/USD has been edging lower, struggling around the 1.21 level. US ten-year yields continued climbing toward 1.40%, strengthening the dollar. The German IFO Business Climate has beat estimates with 92.4 points in February.
Dogecoin battles key hurdles above $0.05 on Eion Musk’s tweets
DOGE bulls struggle to overcome the three-week-old resistance line, 21-day SMA. Eion Musk tweets, “Dojo 4 Doge”, raise doubts over BTC, ETH. Bulls can eye $0.1000 beyond immediate resistance breakout.
XAU/USD bulls insist but Treasury yields surge could play a spoil sport
Gold struggling to extend the recovery from multi-month lows. US Treasury yields surge lifting the US dollar. Attention turns to the Fed Chair Powell’s testimonies.
US Dollar Index leaps to session tops around 90.50
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), starts the day on a positive footing and advances to daily highs in the mid-90.00s on Monday.