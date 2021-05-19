GBP/USD Current price: 1.4110
- The UK April Consumer Price Index rose 1.5% YoY, surpassing the 1.4% expected.
- The risk-on mood was exacerbated by the FOMC Meeting Minutes.
- GBP/USD flirts with the 1.4100 threshold after meeting sellers around 1.4200.
The GBP/USD pair fell on a daily basis, settling in the 1.4110 price zone. The pound enjoyed some temporal demand following the release of UK inflation figures. The official report showed that the April Consumer Price Index rose 1.5% YoY, surpassing the 1.4% expected and following a 0.7% advance in the previous month. The core reading came in at 1.3%, as expected. The Producer Price Index in the same period printed at 3.9%, also surpassing expectations.
The ruling risk-off mood took the pair down from an intraday high at 1.4200 to as low as 1.4098, from where it recovered just modestly. The latest was triggered by the latest US Federal Reserve Minutes, which opened the door to tightening discussions. The UK won’t publish relevant macroeconomic data on Thursday, although BOE’s Cunliffe is scheduled to speak and may comment on the future of monetary policy.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is at risk of extending its decline in the near-term, although it will continue to depend on whether investors decide to buy or sell the greenback. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has fallen below its 20 SMA, while technical indicators accelerated their declines with the RSI currently at 47, anticipating a bearish continuation, mainly on a break below the mentioned daily low.
Support levels: 1.4105 1.4065 1.4020
Resistance levels: 1.4240 1.4290 1.4335
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
