GBP/USD Forecast: Ignoring Boris Johnson and holding onto uptrend support

- GBP/USD has been trading in a narrow range amid mixed political news.
- Comments from Boris Johnson and Donald Trump are set to move the currency pair.
- Friday's four-hour chart shows GBP/USD continues clinging to uptrend support.
How long will GBP/USD be waiting for some clarity? End-of-quarter may trigger an increase in volatility if politicians do not move currencies beforehand.
Boris Johnson – the favorite to become the UK's next PM – has refused to rule out suspending parliament in order to ram through a no-deal Brexit. On the other hand, the former foreign secretary previously said that there is only a "million to one" chance that the UK will leave the EU without a deal. Markets fear a disorderly exit on October 31st which would inflict damage to the UK economy.
Perhaps we will need to wait for Johnson to enter Downing Street before his policies become clear – and that is uncertain as well.
The upcoming summit between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping is another source of anxiety. The US and Chinese leaders will meet at the sidelines of the G-20 meeting in Osaka, Japan and will attempt to thrash out the way forward on their trade dispute. Recent reports suggest that Trump is optimistic but he continues threatening new tariffs on China. In turn, the world's second-largest economy wants all punitive duties to be lifted.
In the meantime, data has failed to ignite price action. First quarter UK growth has been confirmed at 0.5% on a quarterly basis and 1.8% year on year – as broadly expected. US growth was confirmed at 3.1% annualized on Thursday.
The Fed's preferred inflation measure is due later today – the core price expenditure index for May. It will likely remain below the Federal Reserve's 2% target, contributing to the Fed's intention to cut interest rates in July.
The last day of the week, month and quarter will likely see high volatility – especially around the London fix at 15:00 GMT. Money managers need to adjust their portfolios ahead of the close.
All in all, politics is in the spotlight with other factors likely to have a short-lived impact.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
GBP/USD is battling the uptrend support line that has accompanied it since late last week. It is important to note that the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart are converging around this line, making it even more significant. Momentum is to the downside and the Relative Strength Index is stable just below 50.
Overall, the picture is balanced.
Some support awaits at the recent lows of 1.2660. The next cushion is close by – 1.2640 is where uptrend support began. Next, 1.2605 capped GBP/USD in mid-June. 1.2558 and 1.2505 are next.
Resistance awaits at 1.2725, which held the pair down on Thursday and also last week. The former double-top of 1.2765 follows. Next up, 1.2815 was a swing high in May and 1.2870 was April's low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1400 amid upbeat EZ inflation,
EUR/USD is rising, trading closer to 1.1400. Euro-zone core inflation exceeded expectations with 1.1%, boosting the euro. US Core PCE also beat with 1.6% YoY. Markets are awaiting the all-important Trump-Xi summit in Japan.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2700 amid political speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2700 after UK Q1 GDP was confirmed at 0.5% QoQ. Boris Johnson refused to reject the option of bypassing parliament to ram through a no-deal Brexit. The Trump-Xi summit is awaited.
USD/JPY finds buyers near 107.55 amid G20 jitters
USD/JPY found some support just ahead of the 107.50 level, now attempting a tepid bounce towards 107.80 region, as markets remain unnerved ahead of the US data and Trump-Xi trade talks at the G20.
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has a lack of strong support levels till $10,750
BTC/USD plummeted this Thursday as the price went down from a high of $13,345 to a low of $10,275, before settling around $11,145.
Gold sticks to modest gains ahead of US data, focus remains on Trump-Xi meeting
Gold surrendered a major part of its early gains, albeit has managed to hold above the Asian session lows ahead of the highly anticipated US-China trade talks on Saturday.