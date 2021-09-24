GBP/USD Current price: 1.3701
- The market’s mood deteriorated on the poor performance of Chinese equities.
- US Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell will host an online event.
- GBP/USD retreated from weekly highs, could extend its decline in the near term.
The greenback pared losses as the market’s optimism receded on the back of the poor performance of Chinese equities. The GBP/USD pair retreated from a weekly high at 1.3750, currently trading around the 13700 figure. The dollar strengthens particularly against commodity-linked currencies, while European rivals seem to be baring better with the downbeat mood. At the time being, European indexes post modest intraday losses, while US government bond yields retain gains at multi-month highs.
The macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer this Friday, as the UK did not release macroeconomic figures, while the US will publish August New Home Sales. US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will participate in an online event hosted by the central bank, although it seems quite unlikely that he will make fresh comments on monetary policy.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading again below the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily advance, which increases the risk of a downward extension in the near term. Still, it seems sellers remain side-lined. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair remains above a mildly bullish 20 SMA, which seems to be losing its bullish strength while holding below the longer ones. Meanwhile, technical indicators head south, although within positive levels. Bears will have chances if the pair falls below 1.3680, the immediate support level.
Support levels: 1.3680 1.3640 1.3600
Resistance levels: 1.3720 1.3760 1.3805
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains below 1.1750 on dismal German IFO, risk-off mood
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1750 after German IFO surprised to the downside. Hawkish Fed, Evergande risks amid stimulus hopes keep investors wary. The US dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious mood, firmer Treasury yields. Powell’s speech awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.3700 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD is battling 1.3700, as the US dollar holds its bonce amid worsening market mood. The pound reverses hawkish BOE-led gains, as Brexit woes and China Evergrande uncertainty weigh. Focus shifts to Powell's speech.
XAU/USD clings to gains above $1,750, upside seems limited
Gold gained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the overnight slump to the lowest level since August 11.
Axie Infinity nears the end of bearish outlook as AXS contemplates 25% gains
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Axie Infinity price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how AXS behaves as it trades above key support.
German Elections Preview: Three EUR/USD scenarios for the post-Merkel dawn
Who will succeed Angela Merkel at the helm of Europe's largest economy? The long-serving beacon of stability is stepping down as Germany's Chancellor after 16 years, and her big shoes leave a hole in the old continent's leadership.