The GBP/USD pair is trading again below the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily advance, which increases the risk of a downward extension in the near term. Still, it seems sellers remain side-lined. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair remains above a mildly bullish 20 SMA, which seems to be losing its bullish strength while holding below the longer ones. Meanwhile, technical indicators head south, although within positive levels. Bears will have chances if the pair falls below 1.3680, the immediate support level.

The macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer this Friday, as the UK did not release macroeconomic figures, while the US will publish August New Home Sales . US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will participate in an online event hosted by the central bank, although it seems quite unlikely that he will make fresh comments on monetary policy.

The greenback pared losses as the market’s optimism receded on the back of the poor performance of Chinese equities. The GBP/USD pair retreated from a weekly high at 1.3750, currently trading around the 13700 figure. The dollar strengthens particularly against commodity-linked currencies, while European rivals seem to be baring better with the downbeat mood. At the time being, European indexes post modest intraday losses, while US government bond yields retain gains at multi-month highs.

