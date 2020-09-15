GBP/USD Current price: 1.2888
- Encouraging UK employment data kept the Pound near weekly highs.
- The House of Commons voted in favor of the Internal Market Bill.
- GBP/USD holds on to gains although the risk remains skewed to the downside.
The GBP/USD pair is holding on t gains as Tuesday comes to an end, trading in the 1.2900 price zone. The pair reached an intraday high of 1.2926, underpinned by upbeat UK employment-related data. According to the official report, the ILO unemployment rate rose to 4.1% in the three months to July as expected, although average hourly earnings in the same period beat expectations, up by 0.2% excluding bonus. Also, the number of people out of work in August was 73.7K, below the 100K expected.
On Monday, the House of Commons debated the Internal Market Bill, which was finally backed by MPs and has been moved to the upper chamber, the House of Lords. UK PM Johnson said that the bill would give the UK a "more real possibility" of a trade deal with the EU. The bill overrides parts of the Withdrawal Agreement, particularly related to how borders will be handled in Ireland.
This Wednesday, the UK will publish August inflation figures. The annual CPI is foreseen unchanged, down from 1% in the previous month. Core annual inflation is expected to have contracted to 0.6% from 1.8% previously.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair holds on to its latest gains, but far from trimming the Brexit-related losses from last week. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has advanced above a bearish 20 SMA but holds below the 100 and 200 SMA which stands in the 1.3120/30 price zone. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain within positive levels, turning marginally lower, suggesting that buying interest is limited.
Support levels: 1.2860 1.2810 1.2760
Resistance levels: 1.2920 1.2965 1.3000
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.7300 as all eyes turn to FOMC
AUD/USD keeps the 20-pip range between 0.7290 and 0.7310 after stepping back from the highest in two weeks. Traders turn cautious amid a lack of major data/events in Asia. Australia’s Westpac Leading Index, HIA New Home Sales for August will be followed for intermediate trading direction.
Gold wobbles above $1,950 as pre-Fed caution sneaks in
Gold prices consolidate pullback from two-week high with the latest bounce off $1,948. Risk barometers flash mildly positive signals amid vaccine hopes, US-China tussle.
USD/JPY moves further lower, poised to pierce 105.00
The Japanese yen reached a fresh monthly high against its American rival. USD/JPY traded as low as 105.29, with sellers now aligned in the 105.50 area.
Will FOMC be good or bad for the Dollar?
Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement is the most important event risk on this week’s calendar but many investors are wondering how much impact it will have on the US dollar.
WTI Price Analysis: 200-hour EMA probes the bulls cheering API inventory draw
WTI awaits fresh clues after refreshing one week high to $38.91. API Weekly Crude Oil Stock dropped 9.517 million barrels in the week ended on September 11. Overbought RSI also challenges the run-up following the break of the monthly falling trend line.