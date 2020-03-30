GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2400
- Coronavirus spreading within Johnson’s cabinet, lockdown could extend for months.
- UK’s economic growth expected to be confirmed at 0.0% in the last quarter of 2019.
- GBP/USD holding above a critical Fibonacci support level at 1.2300.
The GBP/USD pair is ending this first day of the week with modest losses around the 1.2400 level. The pair gapped lower at the opening amid the dismal market mood, fueled by discouraging pandemic developments. The number of COVID-19 cases keeps increasing, mainly in the US and Europe. In the UK, another PM Johnson’s advisor was diagnosed with coronavirus, Dominic Cummings, PM’s Chief Adviser. The death toll in the kingdom is now above 1,400. Meanwhile, the deputy chief medical officer, Dr Jenny Harries, said that the effectiveness of the current restrictions would be reviewed at the end of the original three-week period, hinting it may continue for months if needed.
During the upcoming Asian session, the UK will release the March GFK Consumer Confidence Survey, seen at -15 from -7 previously. Later in the day, the kingdom will release the final version of Q4 GDP, seen unchanged at 0.0%.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading at around 1.2360 heading into the Asian opening, with a relevant support level at 1.2301, the 50% retracement of its March decline. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair held above its 20 and 100 SMA, with the shortest still advancing below the larger one. Technical indicators have eased from oversold levels but so far hold above their midlines, falling short of confirming additional slides ahead. The bearish case could gain strength on a break below the mentioned Fibonacci level.
Support levels: 1.2350 1.2300 1.2260
Resistance levels: 1.2410 1.2450 1.2495
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from daily lows, remains below 1.1050
The American dollar found some modest demand at the beginning of the week, correcting part of the sharp losses from late last week. EUR/USD depressed at at risk of losing 1.1000.
GBP/USD stable around 1.2400
The Pound is among the best performers against the greenback, refusing to give up. GBP/USD hovers around 1.2400 despite COVID-19 taking its toll on government.
Cryptocurrencies: Bulls try to take the reins again, XRP in front
The XRP/USD pair is best positioned to escape the bearish trap that has gripped the market in recent weeks. Ether needs to do better than BTC, as it has happened over the weekend. Market sentiment is at a negative extreme, an invitation to a short-term upward shift.
XAU/USD bounces from 2020 lows, hovering near $1600/oz
The yellow metal is consolidating the recent bullish breakout while remaining confined in the 1600/1640 price range as traders are looking for a direction.
WTI bounces off 17-year lows in sub-$20.00/bbl levels
Prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil dropped to fresh 17-year lows in the $19.90 region per barrel earlier in the session, just to regain mild traction afterwards.