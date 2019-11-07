GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2823
- The Bank of England left rates unchanged, although two members voted for a cut.
- Governor Carney concerned about employment, the risks of a global economic downturn.
- GBP/USD battling to retain the 1.2800 threshold, bearish in the short-term.
The GBP/USD pair fell this Thursday to 1.2793, its lowest since September 24, as the Bank of England surprised with a dovish decision. MPC decided to leave it’s monetary policy unchanged, although two members voted for a rate cut. Governor Carney, in his later speech, flagged the risks of a global economic downturn and warned that a no-deal Brexit would likely result in job losses and business closures. The central bank has kick-started the year with a hawkish view of the economy, with policymakers inclined for a rate hike. This time, it seems they are closer to easing the monetary policy. The never-ending Brexit drama, for sure adds to policymakers’ concerns. The UK won’t release relevant macroeconomic data this Friday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has recovered from the mentioned low, trading around the 23.6% retracement of its October rally at 1.2820, with a neutral-to-bearish short-term stance. The 4 hours chart shows that the upside has been capped by a bearish 20 SMA crossing below the 100 SMA, while technical indicators stabilised in negative territory. Further declines should be expected on a break below 1.2785, the immediate support.
Support levels: 1.2785 1.2750 1.2720
Resistance levels: 1.2870 1.2910 1.2950
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
