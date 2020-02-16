GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3048
- UK budget should be presented on March 11, Chancellor Sunak claimed for a 5% saving needed.
- A scarce macroeconomic calendar on Monday will likely see GBP/USD extending its consolidation.
- GBP/USD could gain bullish potential once beyond 1.3069, last weekly high.
The GBP/USD pair bounced from a daily low of 1.3000 to finish Friday unchanged around 1.3050 and up for the week. The pair held on to Thursday’s gains, triggered by a UK Cabinet reshuffle that ended with Rishi Sunak becoming the new Chancellor of the Exchequer. The market believes he will favour fiscal stimulus, therefore “help” the BOE to avoid cutting rates. The Pound fell after Downing Street’ spokesman said that the UK needs to find 5% savings ahead of the official release of the next budget, scheduled for March 11, although buyers quickly seized their chances and sent it back up.
At the beginning of the new week, the UK will release the February Rightmove House Price Index, hardly a market mover. On Tuesday, however, the UK will publish its latest update on employment.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is neutral-to-bullish in its daily chart, as it settled around a flat 20 DMA, while technical indicators pared their advances after reaching their midlines. The pair, however, bottomed around a bullish 100DMA, which indicates that bulls overlap bears. In the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the upside, although the pair would need to extend its advance beyond 1.3069, the weekly high, to confirm additional gains. In the mentioned time-frame, technical indicators have recovered within positive levels, while the 20 SMA maintains its bullish slope well below the current level.
Support levels: 1.3020 1.2990 1.2945
Resistance levels: 1.3075 1.3110 1.3150
View Live Chart for the GBP/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 34-month lows after US retail sales miss
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, above the lowest since April 2017. The US Control Group disappointed by staying flat in January. Consumer sentiment beat expectations. Germany reported a 0% growth in Q4 2019.
GBP/USD ticks down after reshuffle-related rally
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.30, consolidating its gains after UK PM Johnson nominated Sunak as Chancellor instead of Javid, potentially directing fiscal stimulus. Brexit concerns and coronavirus developments are in play.
US retail sales modestly higher in January, soft in the details
Consumers kept to their habits boosting purchases last month but the holiday season was slower than its initial reading giving the New Year a soft beginning.
WTI climbs to fresh two-week highs above $52
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell below the $51 handle on Thursday but recovered a large portion of its losses to close the day at $51.50 on easing concerns over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global energy demand.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.