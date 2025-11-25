TRENDING:
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls remain at the mercy of USD price action ahead of UK budget

  • GBP/USD gains follow-through positive traction amid some repositioning ahead of the UK budget.
  • Mixed signals from Fed officials keep the USD bulls on the defensive and further support the pair.
  • Traders now await US macro data ahead of UK Chancellor Reeves’ fiscal statement on Wednesday.
Haresh Menghani

The GBP/USD pair attracts buyers for the fourth straight day and holds steady above the 1.3100 round figure through the first half of the European session on Tuesday. Traders opt to lighten their bearish bets around the British Pound (GBP) ahead of the UK Autumn budget on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, extends its consolidative price move amid mixed signals from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials and turns out to be another factor acting as a tailwind for spot prices. However, the uncertainty surrounding UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ fiscal statement might keep a lid on a further appreciating move for the currency pair.

In fact, Reeves reportedly decided to abandon her plans to increase income tax on the back of the better-than-expected economic forecasts and instead might shift toward generating revenue through other methods. Furthermore, a series of downbeat UK economic data released recently lifted bets for another interest rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) in December, which might further hold back the GBP bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the GBP/USD pair. The UK Office of National Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) cooled to a four-month low in October. Adding to this, UK Retail Sales slumped by 1.1% in October, which the disappointing PMI data pointed to a clear cooling in services activity in November. This backs the case for further policy easing by the BoE and could weigh on the GBP.

Meanwhile, New York Fed President John Williams said on Friday that interest rates could fall in the near term without putting the central bank's inflation goal at risk. Adding to this, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday that the job market is weak enough to warrant another quarter-point rate cut in December. According to CME Group's FedWatch tool, the futures-market-implied probability of a 25 basis points rate reduction to a range of 3.50% to 3.75% in December now stands at around 80%. This, in turn, keeps the USD bulls on the defensive ahead of the delayed release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales data, due later this Tuesday. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before confirming that the GBP/USD pair has bottomed out and positioning for any meaningful upside.

GBP/USD daily chart

Technical Outlook

Any subsequent move up is likely to confront some hurdle near the 1.3155-1.3160 region, above which a fresh bout of short-covering move could lift the GBP/USD pair to the 1.3200 round figure. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for an extension of the positive momentum towards challenging a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support-turned-resistance, around the 1.3300 neighborhood.

On the flip side, the 1.3040-1.3035 region, or last week's swing low, might continue to lend some support to the GBP/USD pair ahead of the 1.3000 psychological mark. A convincing break below the latter would expose the next relevant support near the 1.2950 zone before spot prices extend the downward trajectory and eventually drop to sub-1.2900 levels.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD edges toward 1.1600 as falling claims fail to shake dovish mood

EUR/USD edges toward 1.1600 as falling claims fail to shake dovish mood

The EUR/USD registers back-to-back bullish days boosted by speculation that the Federal Reserve might cut rates at the December meeting, following the release of a strong jobs report. The pair trades at 1.1595, up 0.22% after bouncing off daily lows of 1.1547.

GBP/USD finds further gains ahead of Thanksgiving slowdown

GBP/USD finds further gains ahead of Thanksgiving slowdown

GBP/USD accelerated into a fifth straight winning session on Wednesday, gaining another 0.55% on the day and pushing through the 1.3200 handle. Price action is now set to challenge key long-term moving averages, and the ball will remain in Cable bulls’ court through the back half of the trading week.

Gold holds steady near two-week top amid Fed rate cut bets

Gold holds steady near two-week top amid Fed rate cut bets

Gold is seen consolidating its recent gains to a nearly two-week high, though the near-term bias remains tilted in favor of bulls. The growing acceptance that the Fed will cut rates again in December keeps the US Dollar bulls on the defensive and continues to benefit the non-yielding bullion. The supporting factor helps offset the upbeat market mood, which tends to undermine the safe-haven commodity, and validates the near-term positive outlook.

ZEC sees 5% gain as Grayscale files to convert its Zcash Trust to an ETF

ZEC sees 5% gain as Grayscale files to convert its Zcash Trust to an ETF

Grayscale filed a registration statement with the US Securities & Exchange Commission, seeking to convert its Zcash Trust into an exchange-traded fund.

The Thanksgiving levitation: Markets slice higher on thin liquidity and thick dovish hopes

The Thanksgiving levitation: Markets slice higher on thin liquidity and thick dovish hopes

The Thanksgiving melt-up arrived on cue, the market carving gains like a holiday turkey, yet thin enough that you could steer the entire tape with a dessert fork The S&P, Nasdaq and Dow just logged their best four-day stretch since May, the kind of pre-holiday levitation that looks impressive but feels suspiciously engineered underneath.

Ripple trades under strong bearish grip despite steady ETF inflows

Ripple trades under strong bearish grip despite steady ETF inflows

Ripple is extending its decline, trading at $2.17 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border remittance token was rejected at $2.30 on Monday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market despite steady inflows into ETFs.

