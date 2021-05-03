GBP/USD Current price: 1.3908
- Brexit-related concerns and the Scottish election undermine demand for the pound.
- The UK April Markit Manufacturing PMI is expected to be confirmed at 60.7.
- GBP/USD met sellers around a critical Fibonacci resistance around the 1.3930 level.
The GBP/USD pair recovered most of the ground lost on Friday, ending this first day of the week a handful of pips above the 1.3900 level. The pair traded as high as 1.3931 but was unable to break the key Fibonacci resistance level.
There’s a lot of political noise in the UK, but little macroeconomic data. On the Brexit front, UK authorities had agreed to issue the first post-Brexit licenses to French fishing vessels. Permits came after French President Emmanuel Macron menaced to increase already tight export control on UK fisheries products after the kingdom left the EU. Tensions persist, discouraging pound buyers. Also, Scotland is heading into the polls this Thursday, May 6, and a victory from the Scottish National Party, which has ruled the nation since 2014, may bring back to the table the independence’s battle.
The UK will publish on Tuesday, March money figures, while Markit will release the April Manufacturing PMI foreseen at 60.7, unchanged from its preliminary estimates.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair holds on to daily gains but lacks follow-through. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has managed to overcome its moving averages, currently developing a few pips above its 20 SMA. Technical indicators reached their midlines before losing strength, with the Momentum now retreating and the RSI stable at around 54. Bulls will have better chances on a clear break above 1.3930, should lead to a retest of 1.3976, en route to the 1.4010 region.
Support levels: 1.3845 1.3800 1.3760
Resistance levels: 1.3930 1.3975 1.4010
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains after weak ISM Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD is extending its gains above 1.2050 after US ISM PMI badly disappointed with 60.7 points. Supply issues are holding the sector back. The consequent drop in yields is weighing on the greenback.
GBP/USD soars above 1.39 amid vaccine optimism, dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.39, significantly higher, amid an improving market mood and after UK PM Johnson said the country is on track to fully reopen on June 21. US ISM Manufacturing PMI missed with 60.7 points.
Gold Price Analysis: Bulls back in town through critical resistance
The price of gold has been lively on Monday, exceeding through meanwhile resistances as the greenback retreated while investors brace for more critical US data.
Ethereum leads uptrend despite threat of reversal
Bitcoin price shows renewed bullish momentum but faces an uphill battle as it climbs higher. Ethereum price rally continues despite multiple sell signals indicating it is overextended.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery. How long can the central bank stave off the inevitable?