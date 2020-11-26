GBP/USD Forecast: Bullish breakout hinges on Barnier's London trip

- GBP/USD is held back by growing Brexit uncertainty.
- The US dollar remains on the back foot amid dovish Fed minutes.
- Thanksgiving's four-hour chart is showing a bullish ascending triangle.
Will Michel Barnier board the Eurostar to London? Serling's next moves seem to heavily depend on the travel plans of the Chief Brexit Negotiator for the EU. An agreement on future relations is mostly done, yet without conclusions on the thornier issues of fisheries and state aid, talks could collapse.
Barnier is set to end his quarantine – needed after a team member tested positive for coronavirus – and travel to the British capital for face-to-face talks. However, media reports suggest that he may call off his trip if the UK does not offer concessions. This acrimony followed public comments by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who said she cannot be certain if a deal is possible.
Time is running out – the transition period expires at year-end and the UK may find itself in World Trade Organization terms if both sides fail to compromise. Investors need to see negotiations continue to remain hopeful.
London remains in focus for pound traders for another reason – the new tiers for coronavirus-related restrictions are set to be announced later in the day. The capital will likely return to the second level that it was at before the nationwide lockdown. If more significant limitations are imposed on the city, sterling could shiver.
In the meantime, the UK government is coming under criticism due to its intention to freeze pay raises for most public sector workers. The decision is incompatible with bond anti-austerity declarations and may also weigh on the economy. On the other hand, the generous and successful furlough scheme continues in full force, putting a lid on unemployment.
See US Thanksgiving Wrap: Consumers carry October, November starts to look dicey
On the other side of the pond, Americans are celebrating a relatively somber Thanksgiving, amid rising coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Moreover, while the big bulk of data released on Wednesday can be characterized as mixed, the back-to-back increase in jobless claims is a cause for concern and weighs on the greenback.
Perhaps the most significant dollar downer came from the Federal Reserve. Minutes from the latest meeting showed that members actively discussed the bond-buying scheme, potentially readying an increase in its size.
With the greenback ceding ground, the major thing holding down the pound is Brexit.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar continues trading in an ascending triangle – a bullish technical pattern. Attempts to break above the ceiling of 1.3397 have been unsuccessful, yet there is still room for a breakout. The Relative Strength Index is below 70, outside overbought conditions, and upside momentum prevails.
Above 1.3397, the next cap is 1.3420, followed by 1.350. Both lines played a role in the summer.
Support awaits at the daily low of 1.3350, followed by 1.3310, a resistance line from mid-November. Further down, 1.3260 and 1.3245 await the pair.
More GBP/USD Three reasons to expect a sustained Santa rally for sterling
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits new two-month highs closer to 1.1950
EUR/USD has extended its gains, nearing 1.1950. The US dollar is on the back foot as the FOMC Minutes hint to more QE coming and as US jobless claims rose again. Coronavirus headlines and the ECB meeting minutes are eyed.
GBP/USD shrugs off Brexit uncertainty and nears 1.34
GBP/USD is nearing 1.34 amid dollar weakness, shrugging off concerns of a snag in Brexit talks. It is unclear if Chief EU Negotiator Barnier travels to London for further talks.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains above $1810 level, lacks follow-through
A softer tone surrounding the USD assisted gold to gain some traction on Thursday. COVID-19 vaccine optimism might cap the upside for the safe-haven precious metal. Holiday-thinned liquidity warrants some caution before placing fresh directional bets.
US Thanksgiving Wrap: Consumers carry October, November starts to look dicey
A triple dose of US data on Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday confirmed the strength of the consumer recovery even as employment problems again loom from the rising numbers of Covid-19 closures across the country.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!