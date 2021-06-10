GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit, virus strain sterling, critical support breached, US data eyed

- GBP/USD has been on the back foot due to growing Brexit acrimony and virus concerns.
- US inflation figures are set to rock markets.
- Thursday's four-hour chart is pointing to further losses.
The highest number of COVID-19 cases since February – the Delta virus variant is spreading fast, making the UK's last reopening stage less and less likely. While Britain is a world leader in vaccination, this strain first identified in India is finding its way to those not fully immunized. The highly anticipated "Freedom Day" will likely be postponed from June 21 to early July.
Economic damage from the delayed return to normal is joined by threats of quota tariffs from the EU. Brussels and London remain at loggerheads over the implementation of the Northern Irish protocol and tensions are mounting. Maroš Šefčovič, the EU´s Brexit point-person, said that his patience is running thin.
Will outside intervention help calm Brexit tensions? US President Joe Biden – who says he is 5/8 Irish – will reportedly pressure UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to settle the remaining issues, in order to preserve the Good Friday peace agreement in the Emerald Isle. However, the heads of state at the G-7 Summit in London have greater topics to tackle.
Both the virus and Brexit have been weighing on sterling, sending GBP/USD to breach critical support at 1.4080. However, the break is yet to be confirmed and a critical American indicator may trigger a bounce or consolidate the break.
Biden has been focusing on stimulating the US economy after the pandemic, and some accuse him of adding fuel to the fire with too much stimulus. That will come to a test later on Thursday with Consumer Price Index figures for May.
The economic calendar is pointing to an increase of 4.7% YoY and a leap above 5% could boost the dollar on elevated expectations for the Federal Reserve to buy fewer bonds.
However, the greenback already gained ground ahead of the release. That implies a potential "buy the rumor, sell the fact" response that may salvage GBP/USD from fall further down.
US CPI May Preview: Inflation angst is coming
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar is suffering from fresh downside momentum on the four-hour chart and has lost the 50 and 100 simple moving averages. In its dip under 1.4080, cable also temporarily breached the 200 SMA, but managed to bounce. All in all, bears are gaining ground, but do not have full control.
Below 1.4080, the next levels to watch are 1.4055 and 1.4010, which supported the pair in May.
Some resistance is at 1.4110, which provided support earlier in the week, and then the recent high of 1.4190. Further above, 1.4220 and 1.4250 await the bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks depressed below 1.2200 ahead of ECB, US inflation
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.2200 ahead of a busy docket. The US dollar shrugs off weaker Treasury yields. The ECB eyed for economic outlook. The US CPI needs stronger-than-forecast print to keep the dollar afloat.
GBP/USD remains poised to drop below 1.4100, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD treads water above 1.4100 ahead of the London open. The US dollar remains steady and exerts pressure on the pair. Brexit concerns, Delta strain added to the British pound struggle. US inflation awaited.
XAU/USD off lows, not out of the woods yet ahead of US inflation
Gold price is attempting a minor bounce, having witnessed a steep drop following a break below the critical 21-DMA support at 1883. At the time of writing, gold price is trading 0.50% lower at $1880, looking to recapture the 21-DMA.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price may be ready to rally
Shiba Inu price decline has not been matched by increasing volume, suggesting it is not token specific. ShibaSwap decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) in testing mode, to be released to the public soon. Social volume stabilizes during another period of price weakness.
US CPI May Preview: Inflation angst is coming
When the Federal Reserve moved its price measurement to inflation averaging last September the governors were carefully insulating rate policy from this year’s expected acceleration in consumer costs.