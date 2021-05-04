GBP/USD Current price: 1.3886
- The French government rejected Britain’s latest regulation for fishing in its waters.
- The UK Markit Manufacturing PMI expanded at a faster-than-anticipated pace in April.
- GBP/USD is trading around the 1.3900 level with a near-term neutral stance.
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3838 within London trading hours amid persistent tensions between the UK and France over fisheries rights. The French government rejected Britain’s latest regulation for fishing in its waters near the Channel Islands. French fishermen have complained that they are being prevented from operating in British waters because of difficulties in obtaining licenses, a Brexit-related issue that has escalated in the last few weeks.
UK data was mixed, as the April Markit Manufacturing PMI printed at 60.9, better than the 60.7 previously estimated. March Mortgage Approvals decreased to 82.7K while Consumer Credit printed at £-0.5 billion. The UK won’t publish relevant macroeconomic data on Wednesday, with speculative interest focused on the BOE Monetary Policy’s announcement next Thursday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading a few pips below the 1.3900 level, with a neutral-to-bullish technical stance. The 4-hour chart shows that it is above its moving averages, although just a few pips above a bearish 20 SMA. The Momentum indicator advances around its 100 level while the RSI is stable at 51. The pair bottomed at around the 50% retracement of its April advance but ends the day above the 38.2% retracement of the same rally at 1.3880.
Support levels: 1.3880 1.3840 1.3800
Resistance levels: 1.3930 1.3975 1.4010
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 on dollar strength
EUR/USD has extended its slide toward 1.20 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Fed Chair Powell described the recovery as "patchy" and worries about the virus are also weighing on investors.
GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
Gold: Bulls and bears battle it out at critical resistance
Gold has something to offer for both the bulls and the bears. The daily and weekly outlook is in contrast to that of the monthly out look at this juncture.
ETH waits for no one, while art market goes crypto
Bitcoin price wavers at the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). Ethereum price 6-Week Rate of Change (ROC) indicator warns of extended conditions. Ripple price fumbles inverse head-and-shoulder bottom breakout with double-digit reversal.
Tesla shares close to breakout, sub $500 will be target if they do
Tesla shares suffer broad-based sell off on Tuesday. TSLA looks to break out of lower end of triangle formation. TSLA shares will target sub $500 if breaks lower.