GBP/USD Current price: 1.2991
- The UK reported 24,701 new cases and 310 deaths in the last 24 hours.
- Brexit talks continue between the EU and the UK without progress reports.
- GBP/USD has lost the 1.3000 threshold and is at risk of falling further.
As fears spurred demand for the greenback, the GBP/USD pair fell to a fresh weekly low of 1.2916, later recovering to the current 1.2990 price zone. Broad dollar’s strength led the way this Wednesday, as a second wave of coronavirus is hitting Europe hard, the United Kingdom included. The kingdom reported 24,701 new cases and 310 deaths in the last 24 hours, with new restrictions imminent. In the Brexit front, the impasse continues. Talks are underway, although there are no reports on progress.
Data wise, the UK published the BRC Shop Price Index, which declined 1.2% YoY in September, after falling 1.6% in the previous month. This Thursday, the country will publish September money figures and Mortgage Approvals for the same month.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The 4-hour chart for the GBP/USD pair shows that buyers defended the downside around the 200 SMA, but currently remains below a flat 100 SMA and a bearish 20 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame have recovered from intraday lows but then turned flat within negative levels, leaving the risk skewed to the downside.
Support levels: 1.2920 1.2870 1.2830
Resistance levels: 1.3010 1.3060 1.3100
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
