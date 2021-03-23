GBP/USD Current price: 1.3757
- UK employment-related data showed an unexpected increase in unemployed people.
- Prevalent risk aversion boosted demand for the greenback, despite lower yields.
- GBP/USD trades at fresh one-month lows with increased bearish potential.
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3751, its lowest since early February, as the greenback got fueled by risk aversion while the pound was smashed by poor UK data. The country reported that in February, the number of unemployed people increased by 86,600. The ILO Unemployment rate for the three months to January decreased to 5%, better than the expected 5.2%. Average Hourly Earnings in the same period increased by less than anticipated, with wages excluding bonus at 4.2%.
The UK’s macroeconomic calendar will remain busy on Wednesday, as the country will release February inflation data. The Consumer Price Index is foreseen at 0.8% YoY, while the core reading is expected steady at 1.4%. Markit will publish the preliminary March Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 55 from 55.1, and the services index, expected at 51 from 49.5 previously.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The persistent dollar’s strength maintained the GBP/USD pair below the 1.3800 threshold, currently trading a few pips above the mentioned daily low. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has plunged below its moving averages, while the 20 SMA turned firmly bearish below the larger ones. Technical indicators reached oversold levels, partially losing their bearish strength afterwards. Nevertheless, the risk remains skewed to the downside, with further slides expected once below 1.3720, the next support level.
Support levels: 1.3720 1.3680 1.3635
Resistance levels: 1.3805 1.3860 1.3910
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off multi-month lows, COVID-19 jitters to cap gains
The USD witnessed some profit-taking and assisted EUR/USD to rebound from the 1.1800 mark. Renewed coronavirus jitters might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside. Investors now look forward to comments by ECB’s Lagarde and Fedspeak for a fresh impetus.
GBP/USD battles 1.37 on the road to recovery, Bailey eyed
GBP/USD wavers around 1.3700 following its corrective pullback from seven-week low. US Treasury yields pause three-day downtrend amid vaccine, stimulus hopes. Brexit jitters return over fishing. BOE’s Haldane expects quick recovery, as traders await Governor Bailey’s speech.
Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level
Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.
XAU/USD yearns for acceptance above $1735 ahead of US data
Gold treads water as a rise in Treasury yields cap the upside attempts. US dollar regains poise, tracking yields higher amid cautious mood. XAU bulls need to find a strong foothold above $1735, US data in focus.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.