Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair was in an uptrend direction in the current month, and it is now traded at the rate of around $1.2237. Today, we could expect a correction towards its support level which is located at around $1.2150.

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.