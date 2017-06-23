GBP/USD analysis: strong data can't offset political jitters
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2715
The GBP/USD pair closed up for a third consecutive day on Friday at 1.2715, still down for the week. Theresa May has been unable to form a government so far, raising concerns over her ability to retain the UK's leadership, with news indicating the DUP is not ready to support her sending the pair to a two months low of 1.2588 mid-week. The rally was reverted by BOE's Haldane, who said he could vote for a rate hike in the next meeting, after voting to keep them on hold the last one. That will mean that at least half of the MPC is ready to tighten amid rising inflation, against Governor's Carney call for patient. On Friday, the kingdom released its CBI Industrial Trends Survey, up to 16, its highest since 1988, indicating strength in the manufacturing sector and partially helping to neutralize political concerns. Technically, the risk remains towards the downside, given that in the daily chart, the price remains below a strongly bearish 20 SMA now at 1.2785, whilst the Momentum indicator remains flat within negative territory and the RSI indicator heads marginally higher around 43. In the 4 hours chart, the price is above a modestly bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators retreat within positive territory, not enough to confirm a bearish move ahead.
Support levels: 1.2665 1.2635 1.2590
Resistance levels: 1.2750 1.2785 1.2830
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.