GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2462
- UK PM Johnson and Irish counterpart Varadkar agreed there is a pathway to a Brexit deal.
- Data coming from the UK missed the market’s expectations, indicated a steeper economic slowdown.
- GBP/USD at its highest for the week and technically bullish.
The Sterling soared on renewed Brexit hopes, with the GBP/USD pair reaching a fresh weekly high of 1.2468. After three hours of discussion, UK PM Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart, Leo Varadkar, released a statement indicating that there is a pathway to a Brexit deal, and announcing EU-UK talks will resume this Friday. Later, Irish PM Varadkar added that he believes that it’s now possible to come to an agreement before the end of October
Brexit-related headlines offset dismal UK data, as, during the London session, the kingdom released several disappointing figures. Industrial Production was down by 1.8% YoY, more than doubling the market’s expected slide, while Manufacturing Production in the same period declined by 0.7%, also much worse than anticipated. Also, the monthly Gross Domestic Product came in at -0.1% in August, although the NIESR GDP estimate for the three months to September printed 0.5%. There is no data scheduled for release in the UK this Friday, but for sure, Brexit talks will provide enough catalysts.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has bounced sharply after holding above the 61.8% retracement of its September rally, now hovering near the 23.6% retracement of the same run at 1.2440. In the 4 hours chart, the pair has surpassed all of its moving averages, while technical indicators maintain their bullish slopes in overbought territory, maintaining the risk skewed to the upside. The next probable bullish target is 1.2581, September monthly high.
Support levels: 1.2400 1.2365 1.2320
Resistance levels: 1.2470 1.2525 1.2580
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
