GBP/USD: Allow an intraday test of 1.2610 before drowning towards 1.2380 mark
Date: 24.02.2017
EUR/USD Current level - 1.0586
The intraday bias is still positive, for a tight test below 1.0630 resistance area. The latter should cap the upside, for another downswing towards 1.0450. Crucial intraday low lies at 1.0535.
USD/JPY Current level - 112.73
The outlook here is bearish, for a slide towards 111.60 zone. Initial intraday resistance lies at 113.00 and crucial on the upside is 113.30 high.
GBP/USD Current level - 1.2548
The bias is positive above 1.2510 minor support, for a test of 1.2610 resistance area. The latter will initiate a slide towards 1.2380 major support.
