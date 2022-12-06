Strongest trend higher
Using the VolatilityMarkets software to structure a GBPAUD trend following trade idea.
Part 1) Introduction
VolatilityMarkets suggests trend-inspired trades that capitalize on market trends.
In the short term GBPAUD has been negatively accelerating lower. In the long term GBPAUD has been decelerating higher. With the long term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a long trade idea with a time horizon.
Part 2) Trade idea details
2a) Trade idea graph
2b) Intraday predictions
Buy £ 409,200 GBP , or 4.09 lots of GBPAUD, take profit at £ 1.8182 level with 49.89% odds for a £ 1,002 GBP gain, stop out at £ 1.8094 with 50.0% odds for a £ 1,000 GBP loss through O/N time horizon
Part 3) GBP/AUD trend analysis
GBP/AUD last price was £ 1.813787. The long term trend decelerating higher is stronger than the short term trend negatively accelerating lower. This trade goes long when the price was moving higher but decelerating over the past 20 days.
Part 4) GBP/AUD value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the GBPAUD price increased 12 days and decreased 8 days. For every up day, there were 0.67 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.3774% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.2431% Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 2.6% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.13% percent.
Part 5) GBP/AUD worst/best case scenario analysis
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for GBPAUD, is £ 1.800868 , and the best case scenario overnight is £ 1.826706 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that £ 1.8094 could trade and that £ 1.8182 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Key takeaways
-
Price today £ 1.813787.
-
Over the past 20 days, the GBPAUD price increased 12 days and decreased 8 Days.
-
For every up day, there were 0.67 down days.
-
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.3774%.
-
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.2431%.
-
Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 2.6% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.13% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, The price has on average been decelerating: -0.6532 pips per day higher.
-
Over the last session, the price decreased by -41.71 pips.
-
Over the last session, the price decreased by -0.23 %.
-
Over the last session, the price decelerated by -88.16 pips.
Volatility Markets provides trend following trade ideas for momentum traders. The Volatility Markets Newswire measures the direction and acceleration of a security and then structures a trade idea to capitalize on the trend. While trends have been shown to exist in markets over the past 100 years, they are no guarantee of future asset prices. You should take these ideas lightly and at your own risk.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6730 reverting its negative trend
The AUD/USD pair bounced from a weekly low of 0.6668 and trades comfortably above the 0.6700 mark. Risk aversion did little to help the greenback as the focus remains on global economic growth and the looming Fed’s decision.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500, lacks follow-through
A risk-averse environment limited EUR/USD gains, but demand for the USD remains scarce. Buyers defending the 1.0500 area, hinting at potential higher highs in the near term.
Gold carves out a bullish scenario into key resistance
Gold price is higher on the day having climbed from a low of $1,768.82 and reaching a high of $1,789.05 so far as the US Dollar tails off in the mid-afternoon session in the US.
Ethereum price subject to volatility as Chainlink enables staking on the ETH network
Ethereum price has investors dialing in as Network advancements are arousing speculation. Still, the technicals will need to show forth stronger signals to justify opening a long position.
What happens after the Fed reaches the terminal rate
The discrepancy starts to show. What will the Fed do? For now, the Fed is raising rates to stave off inflation, and are expected to level out at around 5.0%.