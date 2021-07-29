Global stocks were mixed today as the earnings season continued and as China moved to ease fears on Wall Street as its crackdown continued. In the UK, Lloyds Bank reported strong quarterly results and resumed paying dividends. The company also said that it will spend 390 million pounds to acquire Embark, a company with more than 410,000 customers and 35 billion in assets under administration. Meanwhile, Anglo American recorded strong half-year results and promised to return $4.1 billion to shareholders. It made a pre-tax profit of more than $10.1 billion as commodity prices rose. Other global companies like Facebook, Alphabet, and Microsoft released strong results this quarter.
China moved to calm markets after its crackdown on tech intensified. The country’s securities regulator held a call with key executives from companies like Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Fidelity and Blackrock. The call sought to reassure these entities that the country remained open for business. This happened after the country issued a ban on the private tutoring industry and intensified its focus on key firms like DiDi, Alibaba, and Tencent. Meanwhile, according to the WSJ, DiDi is considering going private less than a month after it raised $4.4 billion in its IPO. The company is talking with investors and other advisors as it tries to placate Beijing authorities. Later today, Robinhood will start trading in New York.
The US dollar weakness continued after the Federal Reserve delivered its interest rate decision. The bank left interest rates unchanged and hinted that it will start tapering its asset purchases in 2022. Data published today revealed that the US economy did well in the second quarter as the country reopened. The economy expanded by 6.5% in the quarter helped by robust consumer spending. Elsewhere, in the Eurozone, industrial and consumer confidence retreated in July. In the UK, mortgage approvals declined to 81.34k while the total lending rose to more than 17 billion pounds.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair rose to a high of 1.1875, which was the highest level since July 14. On the hourly chart, the pair managed to move above the 25-day moving average and is slightly below the upper side of the Bollinger Bands. Oscillators like the MACD and Relative Strength Index (RSI) have kept rising. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising with the next key level to watch being 1.1950.
USD/CHF
The USDCHF pair declined sharply after the Fed decision. The pair fell to 0.9080, which was the lowest level since June 18. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) dropped to 30. It also moved below the 25-day moving average and the neckline of the double-bottom at 0.9132. Therefore, the pair will likely maintain the bearish trend, with the next key level being at 0.9000.
UK100
The FTSE 100 index rose above a key resistance level after the latest earnings by companies like Anglo American and Lloyds. The index rose above £7,030, which was the highest level on July 26. On the four-hour chart, the index is trading at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. It also moved above the 25-day moving average while the signal and main lines of the MACD moved above the neutral level. Therefore, the path of least resistance for the index is higher, with the next target being at £7,100.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits three-week highs after the Fed, dismal US growth figures
EUR/USD approaches 1.1900, hitting the highest in three weeks. The dollar is falling across the board after the Fed refrained from pre-announcing tapering and sees inflation as transitory. German CPI beat estimates with 3.8% YoY in July. US GDP misses expectations.
GBP/USD soars above 1.3950 on Fed dovishness, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading above 1.40, extending its gains after the Fed seemed reluctant to taper bond buys. The EU's suspension of legal action over the NI protocol supports sterling. UK scraps quarantine rules for fully vaccinated EU, US travelers.
XAU/USD fast approaching 200-DMA ahead of US GDP
Gold price has accelerated its advance and hits fresh weekly highs at $1819, closing in on the critical 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1821.
SPY up, GDP down, China goes green, FB goes red, RobinHOOD launches
China stocks went green for the day on Wednesday and no it wasn't St. Patrick's day but perhaps a dead cat bounce? The Fed certainly helped the green shoots as it continued its doveish stance saying there was no sign yet of dialing back ultra-loose policy.
XRP in a league of its own as BTC and ETH pull back
Bitcoin price is setting the stage for a pullback after a 40% upswing. Ethereum price is following BTC but might undergo consolidation. Ripple price defies its run-up, suggesting a minor correction might be enough before another rally begins.