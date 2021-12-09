The British pound and FTSE 100 futures declined on Thursday morning as concerns about the UK economy remained. The main challenge is that the number of Covid-19 cases in the UK has been rising in the past few days. Most of the new cases are of the Delta and Omicron variants. Therefore, there are concerns that Boris Johnson will announce the new Plan B directives today. These directives will ask more companies to let more people work from home. The government would also impose vaccine passports and mask mandates. As a result, in a report, analysts at Goldman Sachs said that the BOE will be patient in the upcoming meeting.
The Canadian dollar was little changed after the latest Bank of Canada interest rate decision. The bank, which is led by Tiff Macklem, decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.25% as officials watched the impact of the Omicron variant. The statement said that the economy was doing well although risks like the variant and the devastating floods in British Columbia could have a negative impact. Still, analysts at ING believe that the bank is on course for about 4 rate hikes in 2022. They attributed this to the fact that inflation is rising and that the economy is doing well.
The economic calendar will have some key events today. In the morning session, Germany will publish its latest trade numbers. Analysts expect that the country’s trade surplus widened to about 13.4 billion euros in November. These numbers will come a day after Olaf Scholz became the country’s chancellor. In Switzerland, the State Secretariat of Economic Affairs (SECO) will publish its economic forecast. The previous estimate showed that the economy will expand by more than 3.4% this year. In the United States, the government will publish the latest initial jobless claims numbers. The data will come a day after numbers showed that the great resignation was going on.
USD/CAD
The USDCAD was little changed after the latest BOC interest rate decision. It is trading at 1.2638, which is significantly lower than this month’s high of 1.2845. The pair has formed a cup and handle pattern and is along with the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. This decline is part of the handle section. Therefore, with the BOC done, the pair will likely resume the bullish trend.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair made a bullish breakout on Wednesday after Scholz became chancellor. It is trading at 1.1345, which is higher than yesterday’s low of 1.1268. On the four-hour chart, the pair is slightly below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. The Relative Strength Index and the Stochastic Oscillator are also pointing higher. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the 50% retracement level at 1.1455.
GBP/USD
The GBPUSD pair declined after media reported on Plan B. The pair is trading at 1.3235, which is slightly above this week’s low of 1.3165. On the four-hour chart, the bearish trend is being supported by the 25-day moving averages. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is along with the neutral level of 43 while the MACD is below the neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely bounce back today since the Plan B news has already been priced in.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery remains capped below 1.1370, bears flexing muscles
EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.1300 after posting the biggest daily fall in a fortnight. The major currency pair reversed from the 21-day EMA the previous day but stays inside a bearish chart pattern during early Friday morning in Asia.
GBP/USD: Brexit, coronavirus tests rebound above 1.3200, UK GDP, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD licks its wounds near 1.3220 amid a quiet Asian session on Friday. The cable pair dropped during the last three days as Brexit and coronavirus updates offered a double whammy of attacks towards the south, which refreshed yearly low. However, the traders seem to turn cautious ahead of the key data releases from the UK and the US.
Gold: Traders await US CPI with the Fed eyed
Gold, has been pressured on Thursday as the greenback corrects the prior day's slump ahead of the US CPI Index data on Friday. The yellow metal is down some 0.4% at the time of writing after travelling from a high of $1,787 and reaching a low of $1,773.31 so far.
Cryptos hit the breaks while investors make up their mind
BTC saw a bullish candle on Wednesday but bears still defend the upper side of the pennant. ETH breaks out of its pennant, but a bull trap appears to be forming as buyers cannot get past intermediary resistance. XRP keeps respecting the pennant and looks clueless about where to go next.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?