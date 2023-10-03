EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD has made a descending movement to 1.0500. By now, the market has formed a consolidation range and, escaping it downwards, continues developing the wave by the trend to 1.0408. Upon reaching this level, a link of correction to 1.0500 (with a test from below) is not excluded. Next, a decline to 1.0383 by the trend is expected. This is a local target.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD has made a declining movement to 1.2085. By now, the market has formed a consolidation range around this level, and today, with an escape downwards, continues with a wave to 1.2035. And with a breakout of this level downwards, the potential for a decline to 1.1955 could open. This is a local target.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY extends the wave of growth to 149.94. Next, a decline to 149.46 is expected. Practically, a consolidation range is forming around this level. With an escape upwards, the potential for a wave to 150.40 could open, from where the trend might continue to 150.90.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF has completed a wave of growth to 0.9191. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. An escape upwards to 0.9222 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.9191 (with a test from above). Next, a wave of growth to 0.9272 is expected. This is a local target.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has completed a wave of decline to 0.6360. By now, a consolidation range has formed around this level, and the quotes continue developing the trend to 0.6290, escaping the range downwards, from where the trend could continue to 0.6216.
Brent
Brent has corrected to 89.33. A consolidation range might form above this level. Escaping the range upwards, the quotes might extend the wave to 96.96. This is a local target. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 92.70 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 104.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a wave of decline to 1833.00. Today the market has formed a consolidation range around this level and extends the wave of decline to 1785.85 with an escape downwards. After the price reaches this level, it might correct to 1833.00 (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 1743.00 might follow.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a consolidation range around 4280.0. With an escape downwards, the wave might extend to 4226.0. Next, a rise to 4280.0 might follow (with a test from below). And next, a decline to 4040.0 could happen. This is a local target.
