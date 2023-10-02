Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD has completed a corrective movement to 1.0615. Today the market is forming a link of decline to 1.0535. Next, a link of growth to 1.0620 might follow. After the quotes reach this level, a correction to 1.0555 is expected. Practically, a wide consolidation range is developing around 1.0555. An escape from the range downwards might open the potential for a declining wave to 1.0434. With an escape upwards, a wave of growth to 1.0710 could follow.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD has completed a structure of growth to 1.2271. A decline to 1.2133 is expected. Next, a rise to 1.2288 could follow. After the price reaches this level, a decline to 1.2199 might form. Practically, a wide consolidation range is forming around 1.2199. An escape from the range downwards might open the potential for a declining wave to 1.2016. With an escape upwards, a wave of growth to 1.2400 could follow.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY continues a wave of growth to 149.94. Next, a decline to 149.29 might follow. Practically, a consolidation range is forming around 149.29. With an escape upwards, the potential for a wave of growth to 150.70 might be expected. With an escape downwards, a corrective movement to 147.30 is not excluded.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF completed a wave of correction to 0.9090. Today the market has formed a structure of growth to 0.9153. At the moment, a consolidation range is forming around this level. A link of growth to 0.9200 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.9080. Practically, a wide consolidation range is forming around 0.9153. With an escape downwards, the correction might continue to 0.8939. With an escape upwards, the potential for a wave of correction to 0.9286 could open.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD has completed a wave of correction to 0.6500. Today the market is forming a wave of decline to 0.6360. Next, a link of growth to 0.6512 and a decline to 0.6425 might follow. Practically, a wide consolidation range is forming around this level. With an escape upwards, the growth could continue to 0.6565. With an escape downwards, the potential for a decline to 0.6300 could open.

Brent

Brent continues forming a consolidation range around 92.70. A link of decline to 90.00 is not excluded today. Next, a link of growth to 96.96 is not excluded. And if this level also breaks, the potential for a wave to 104.00 might open. This is a local target.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a wave of decline to 1850.00. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an escape from this range downwards, the potential for a decline to 1747.00 might open, from where the trend could continue to 1715.90. This is a local target.

S&P 500

The stock index continues developing a consolidation range around 4290.0. A link of growth to 4343.0 might follow today. Next, a decline to 4228.0 is expected. This is a local target. And then, a rise to 4343.0 is not excluded.