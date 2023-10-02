EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD has completed a corrective movement to 1.0615. Today the market is forming a link of decline to 1.0535. Next, a link of growth to 1.0620 might follow. After the quotes reach this level, a correction to 1.0555 is expected. Practically, a wide consolidation range is developing around 1.0555. An escape from the range downwards might open the potential for a declining wave to 1.0434. With an escape upwards, a wave of growth to 1.0710 could follow.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD has completed a structure of growth to 1.2271. A decline to 1.2133 is expected. Next, a rise to 1.2288 could follow. After the price reaches this level, a decline to 1.2199 might form. Practically, a wide consolidation range is forming around 1.2199. An escape from the range downwards might open the potential for a declining wave to 1.2016. With an escape upwards, a wave of growth to 1.2400 could follow.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY continues a wave of growth to 149.94. Next, a decline to 149.29 might follow. Practically, a consolidation range is forming around 149.29. With an escape upwards, the potential for a wave of growth to 150.70 might be expected. With an escape downwards, a corrective movement to 147.30 is not excluded.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF completed a wave of correction to 0.9090. Today the market has formed a structure of growth to 0.9153. At the moment, a consolidation range is forming around this level. A link of growth to 0.9200 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.9080. Practically, a wide consolidation range is forming around 0.9153. With an escape downwards, the correction might continue to 0.8939. With an escape upwards, the potential for a wave of correction to 0.9286 could open.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has completed a wave of correction to 0.6500. Today the market is forming a wave of decline to 0.6360. Next, a link of growth to 0.6512 and a decline to 0.6425 might follow. Practically, a wide consolidation range is forming around this level. With an escape upwards, the growth could continue to 0.6565. With an escape downwards, the potential for a decline to 0.6300 could open.
Brent
Brent continues forming a consolidation range around 92.70. A link of decline to 90.00 is not excluded today. Next, a link of growth to 96.96 is not excluded. And if this level also breaks, the potential for a wave to 104.00 might open. This is a local target.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a wave of decline to 1850.00. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an escape from this range downwards, the potential for a decline to 1747.00 might open, from where the trend could continue to 1715.90. This is a local target.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a consolidation range around 4290.0. A link of growth to 4343.0 might follow today. Next, a decline to 4228.0 is expected. This is a local target. And then, a rise to 4343.0 is not excluded.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to 1.0550 ahead of PMIs, Powell
EUR/USD is in the red near 1.0550, having broken the Asian consolidation to the downside in the European session on Monday. The pair is weighed by a buoyant US Dollar amid higher US Treasury bond yields and a cautious mood. US ISM PMI and Powell's speech eyed.
GBP/USD struggles below 1.2200, awaits central banks' speakers
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, struggling to gain any meaningful traction in the European trading on Monday. The risk-on impulse is seen undermining the safe-haven USD and lending support to the major. US PMI, BoE and Fed speeches awaited.
Gold price consolidates near multi-month low, awaits US ISM PMI and Fed Chair Powell’s speech
Gold price continues losing ground for the sixth straight day and drops to a near seven-month low. Bets for further policy tightening by the Fed turn out to be a key factor weighing on the “XAU/USD”.
Week ahead: Fed speech and NFP likely to dictate crypto market moves this week
With the start of 2023’s fourth quarter, things are finally getting interesting in crypto. While the next 12 weeks are extremely important, let’s start by focusing on what to expect this week.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Worst for US factory activity could be over
The ISM will publish the United States September Manufacturing PMI today. The index is expected to have ticked modestly higher to 47.7 from its previous monthly reading of 47.6.