EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD continues developing a consolidation range around 1.0717. Today the market could extend the range to 1.0750. The correction might continue to 1.0790 (with a test from below). After it will be over, a new link of decline to 1.0680 is expected. This is a local target. After the price achieves it, a new wave of growth to 1.0900 could start.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Great Britain Pound continues developing a consolidation range around 1.2490. Today the market might extend the range to 1.2534. The correction might continue to the 1.2580 level (a test from below). Next, a decline to 1.2425 is expected. This is a local target. Next, a new wave of growth to 1.2720 could begin.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY has broken the 146.60 level downwards and might develop a correction to 145.92. Today the price is expected to reach this level and return to 146.60 (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 145.28 might follow, after which a link of growth to 148.70 is expected.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is forming a consolidation range around 0.8917 without any strong trend. Today the range is expected to extend to 0.8888 (with a test from above). After the quotes reach the level, a rise to 0.8990 could follow. Next, a wave of decline to 0.8800 might begin.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD has broken the 0.6514 level upwards, from where the correction might continue to 0.6456. After this level is reached, a link of decline to 0.6415 is not excluded (with a test from above). Next, a link of growth to 0.6472 and a decline to 0.6334 could develop.

Brent

Brent is forming a consolidation range around 90.00. Today the range might extend to 91.08. Next, a link of decline to 90.00 is expected, followed by a rise to 92.22, from where the trend could continue to 93.20. This is a local target.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has broken the 1923.20 level upwards and might continue the correction to 1929.90. Next, a decline to 1923.20 is expected (a test from above), followed by a rise to 1932.00. After this level is reached, a decline to 1903.33 might form.

S&P 500

The stock index has formed a consolidation range around 4458.2. A link of growth to 4486.6 could develop today. This is the first target. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 4500.0 is not excluded, followed by a new wave of decline to 4400.0.