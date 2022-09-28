EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the correctional wave at 0.9670 along with the descending structure towards 0.9595 and then forming a new consolidation range around the latter level, EURUSD has broken it to the downside; right now, it is still falling to reach 0.9525. Later, the market may start a new growth to test 0.9595 from below and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9490.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has finished the correction up to 1.0830; right now, it is forming another descending wave to break 1.0595 and reach 1.0350. After that, the instrument may grow to test 1.0595 from below and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.0263.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY continues growing towards 145.45. Later, the market may correct down to 144.80 and then resume growing with the target at 149.20.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Having finished the descending wave at 0.9848, USDCHF is growing towards 1.0050 and may even extend this structure up to 1.0240. Later, the market may correct down to 0.9850 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 1.0370.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed the descending wave at 0.6400. Possibly, the pair may extend this structure down to 0.6364. After that, the instrument may grow towards 0.6434 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.6323.

Brent

After finishing the correction at 86.82, Brent is expected to form one more descending structure towards 83.00. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 88.23.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After completing the correctional wave at 1642.30, Gold is falling to break 1621.50. Later, the market may continue falling towards 1600.00 and then start a new growth with the target at 1690.00.

S&P 500

After forming a new consolidation range below 3706.0, the S&P index has broken it to the downside; right now, it is still falling towards 3592.6. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to test 3706.0 from below and then resume falling with the target at 3500.0.