EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the correctional wave at 0.9670 along with the descending structure towards 0.9595 and then forming a new consolidation range around the latter level, EURUSD has broken it to the downside; right now, it is still falling to reach 0.9525. Later, the market may start a new growth to test 0.9595 from below and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9490.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has finished the correction up to 1.0830; right now, it is forming another descending wave to break 1.0595 and reach 1.0350. After that, the instrument may grow to test 1.0595 from below and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.0263.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY continues growing towards 145.45. Later, the market may correct down to 144.80 and then resume growing with the target at 149.20.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
Having finished the descending wave at 0.9848, USDCHF is growing towards 1.0050 and may even extend this structure up to 1.0240. Later, the market may correct down to 0.9850 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 1.0370.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed the descending wave at 0.6400. Possibly, the pair may extend this structure down to 0.6364. After that, the instrument may grow towards 0.6434 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.6323.
Brent
After finishing the correction at 86.82, Brent is expected to form one more descending structure towards 83.00. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 88.23.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After completing the correctional wave at 1642.30, Gold is falling to break 1621.50. Later, the market may continue falling towards 1600.00 and then start a new growth with the target at 1690.00.
S&P 500
After forming a new consolidation range below 3706.0, the S&P index has broken it to the downside; right now, it is still falling towards 3592.6. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to test 3706.0 from below and then resume falling with the target at 3500.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 0.9560 from multi-decade highs
EUR/USD has managed to erase a portion of its daily losses after having dropped to its weakest level in over two decades at 0.9538 earlier in the day. ECB President Lagarde reiterated that they will continue to raise rates, helping the euro find some demand.
GBP/USD stays in red near 1.0700 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD failed to build on Tuesday's modest recovery gains and dropped below 1.0650 on Wednesday. Although the pair recovered to the 1.0700 area, it is having a difficult time gathering momentum amid the risk-averse market atmosphere.
Gold remains vulnerable amid surging bond yields, USD
Gold staged a modest recovery from its lowest level since April 2020 touched on Tuesday, though lacked any follow-through buying. An intraday US dollar downtick was seen as a key factor that offered some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Dogecoin price provides sidelined buyers another opportunity before a 50% rally
Dogecoin price undid its gains seen between September 21 and 24 as it came tumbling down, following the footsteps of Bitcoin price.
Fed may be making a second big mistake, as geopolitical tensions with Russia escalate
The Russian natural gas is now bubbling somewhere in the Baltic Sea, being wasted in front of the horrified eyes of hundreds of millions of Europeans suffering from a historical energy crisis.