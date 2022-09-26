EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending wave at 0.9700 and then forming a new consolidation range around this level, EURUSD has broken it to the downside to finish another descending structure towards 0.9555. Today, the pair may correct to test 0.9700 from below and then resume falling with the target at 0.9490, or even extend this structure down to 0.9350.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending wave at 1.0853 and then forming a new consolidation range around this level, GBPUSD has broken it to the downside to complete one more descending structure towards 1.0350. Possibly, the pair may correct to test 1.0850 from below and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.0130, or even extend this structure down to 0.9967.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After forming a new consolidation range around 142.42 and breaking it to the upside, USDJPY continues growing towards 144.52. Later, the market may start a new correction with the target at 142.42.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF continues forming the ascending wave to break 0.9855. later, the market may continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 1.0050.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending wave at 0.6532, AUDUSD has formed a new consolidation range there. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the target at 0.6400, or even extend this structure down to 0.6324.

Brent

After finishing the descending wave at 88.20 and then forming a new consolidation range around this level, Brent has broken it to the downside; right now, it is still falling towards 83.20. Later, the market may start another growth to return to 88.20 and resume trading downwards with the target at 83.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending wave at 1641.50 and then forming a new consolidation range there, Gold has broken it to the downside to finish another descending structure towards 1626.66. Possibly, the metal may correct to test 1641.50 from below and then start a new decline with the target at 1600.00.

S&P 500

The S&P index has finished the descending wave at 3700.0; right now, it is consolidating there. Today, the asset may break the range to the downside and resume falling towards 3592.5, or even extend this structure down to 3500.0.