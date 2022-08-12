EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is falling to reach 1.0270. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending wave with the target at 1.0355, or even extend this structure up to 1.0400.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is trading downwards to reach 1.2158. Later, the market may form one more ascending wave with the target at 1.2311.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After finishing the descending wave at 131.73 along with the ascending structure towards 133.48, USDJPY is expected to start a new decline with the target at 131.30, or even extend this structure down to 129.13.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is growing to reach 0.9464. After that, the instrument may start a new correction down to 0.9410 and then resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9487.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is consolidating below 0.7126. Possibly, the pair may resume falling with the target at 0.7072, or even extend this structure down to 0.7000.
Brent
After finishing the ascending structure at 99.12 and forming a new consolidation range there, Brent has broken it to the upside. Today, the asset may continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 103.07.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is forming a new consolidation range around 1800.00. Possibly, today the metal may break the range to the downside and correct to test 1751.30 from above. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 1822.40.
S&P 500
The S&P index is forming the first descending wave towards 4182.2. Later, the market may correct up to 4221.0 and then resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 4140.4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD extends slide toward mid-1.0200s after US data
EUR/USD continues to decline toward 1.0250 during the American trading hours on Friday. After the data published by the UOM showed that the long-run inflation outlook rose to 3% in August from 2.9% in July, the dollar gathered strength against its rivals, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD pushes lower 1.2100 on broad dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading deep in negative territory near 1.2100 during the American session on Friday. With the UoM's Consumer Sentiment Survey pointing to a modest increase in the long-run inflation outlook, the US Dollar Index extended its rally, reflecting a broad dollar strength.
Gold clings to modest gains above $1,790
Gold stays relatively resilient on Friday and trades modestly higher on the day above $1,790. Although the greenback continues to outperform its rivals on the latest US data, falling US Treasury bond yields help XAU/USD hold in positive territory.
Shiba Inu ready to go ballistic: Shiba Eternity released in Vietnam
Shytoshi Kusama, the project leader of Shiba Inu announced the launch of Shiba Eternity for Vietnamese players. The game is available for testing and the team has asked users for their review.
