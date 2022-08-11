EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After breaking the consolidating range to the upside and reaching the short-term target at 1.0366, EURUSD is correcting downwards. Possibly, the pair may test 1.0270 from above and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 1.0404.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having broken the consolidation range to the upside and reaching the short-term target at 1.2255, GBPUSD is correcting down to 1.2158. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending wave with the target at 1.2311.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After breaking the consolidation range to the downside and reaching the short-term target at 132.32, USDJPY is correcting up to 133.34. Later, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 131.50.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Having formed a new consolidation range around 0.9528 and reaching the short-term target at 0.9404, USDCHF is expected to correct up to 0.9520. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards to reach 0.9388.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After breaking the consolidation range to the upside and reaching the short-term target at 0.7103, AUDUSD is correcting down to 0.7022. Later, the market may start another growth to reach 0.7127.

Brent

Brent has finished the descending structure at 94.90 along with the ascending wave to test 98.80 from below. Today, the asset may resume falling towards 93.00 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 99.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After forming a new consolidation range around 1774.66 and expanding it up to 1807.70, Gold has almost reached the short-term upside target. Possibly, today the metal may correct to return to 1774.66, or even extend this structure to test 1750.00 from above. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 1822.40.

S&P 500

After forming a new consolidation range around 4140.0 and expanding it up to 4222.2, The S&P index has almost completed the ascending wave. Possibly, the asset may form another consolidation range at the highs. Later, the market may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the target at 3919.0.