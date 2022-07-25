EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is forming a new consolidation range around 1.0202. According to the main scenario, the pair may break the range to the downside and start another decline to reach 1.0144. If later the price breaks this level as well, the market may continue moving within the downtrend with the target at 1.0008.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is still consolidating around 1.2000. Possibly, the pair may expand the range up to 1.2080 and then fall to break 1.1890. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.1692.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
Having broken 136.58, USDJPY continues falling towards 135.21. Later, the market may correct to test 136.60 from below and then resume falling with the target at 133.86.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is still correcting. Today, the pair may fall towards 0.9588 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9735, or even extend this structure up to 0.9927.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is still consolidating around 0.6888. Possibly, today the pair may grow towards 0.6929 and then resume falling with the target at 0.6870, or even extend this structure down to 0.6822.
Brent
Brent is still correcting. Today, the asset may form a new descending structure towards 101.00 and then start another growth with the first target at 105.85, or even extend this structure up to 108.50.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has reached the short-term upside target at 1738.60. Possibly, today the metal may start another correction to reach 1716.00, and then form one more ascending structure with the first target at 1750.56.
S&P 500
The S&P index has finished the ascending structure at 4012.5; right now, it is consolidating this around 3950.0. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may resume growing with the target at 4100.0, at least; if to the downside – start a new correction towards 3868.7, and then form one more ascending structure to reach the above-mentioned target.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
