EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is consolidating around 1.0555. Possibly, the pair may form one more ascending structure towards 1.0630. Later, the market may trade downwards to break 1.0550 and then continue falling with the target at 1.0440.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is forming a new consolidation range around 1.2250. Today, the pair may grow towards 1.2330 and then trade downwards to return to 1.2250. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may expand it up to 1.2420; if to the downside – resume falling with the target at 1.2066.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has completed the correctional wave at 134.30 and may later start another growth towards 135.50, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure to reach 137.55; if to the downside – resume falling with the target at 134.18.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
Having finished the descending wave at 0.9540, USDCHF is expected to resume growing to break 0.9666 and may later continue trading upwards with the target at 1.0044.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.6910. Possibly, the pair may grow to reach 0.6966 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.6866.
Brent
Having completed the ascending wave 112.60 along with the descending structure towards 110.10, Brent has formed a new consolidation range between these two levels. If the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 115.50; if to the downside – resume falling towards 105.00 first, and then start another growth to reach 117.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still consolidating around 1836.30. Today, the metal may expand the range up to 1845.50 and then fall to reach 1815.75. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may start a new decline with the target at 1790.00 or even extend this structure down to 1777.17; if to the upside – form one more ascending wave to reach 1867.60.
S&P 500
The S&P index has completed the ascending structure at 3935.5 and may later fall towards 3830.0. After that, the instrument may start another growth to reach 4015.5 and then resume trading downwards with the target 3625.5.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.0600 as USD wilts amid risk rebound
EUR/USD is trading back above 1.0550, resuming its recovery towards 1.0600 in the European session this Wednesday. The US dollar is falling as the risk rebound extends, despite looming recession fears. ECB Forum, US Durable Goods and Fedspeak eyed.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.2300 amid weaker USD, Brexit news
GBP/USD is extending the advance above 1.2300 in European trading, The risk-on mood dents the US dollar's safe-haven appeal while the UK presses on with changes to the Brexit deal despite EU opposition. Key US data awaited.
Gold holds steady near daily peak near $1,840 area, just below 200-DMA
Gold attracted some dip-buying after filling the weekly bullish gap and climbed to a fresh daily high during the early part of the European session. The XAUUSD was last seen trading around the $1,840 region.
What’s next after cryptos meet stiff resistance
Bitcoin price has shown incredible resilience after its massive crash in the second week of June. Since then BTC has produced considerable gains over the past week and the start of a new week brings the promise of even higher returns.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!