EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is consolidating above 1.0707. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range up to 1.0765 and then resume falling to break 1.0670. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.0590.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.2540. Possibly, the pair may expand this range up to 1.2651 and then start a new decline to break 1.2430. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.2111.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After breaking 133.66 to the upside, USDJPY is forming a new consolidation range above it. Today, the pair may continue moving within the uptrend with the target at 135.05 or even extend this structure up to 136.26.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
Having finished the ascending structure at 0.9790 along with the correction down to 0.9733, USDCHF continues trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9873.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After forming a new consolidation range around 0.7194 and breaking it to the downside, AUDUSD is falling towards 0.7143. Possibly, the pair may break the latter level as well and then continue falling with the target at 0.7048.
Brent
After breaking 124.00 to the upside, Brent continues trading upwards with the target at 127.00, or even extend this structure up to 131.50.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Having completed the ascending wave at 1859.50 along with the descending structure towards 1850.00, Gold is forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks the range to the downside, the market may resume falling to reach 1800.00; if to the upside – form one more ascending wave with the target at 1868.30, or even extend this structure up to 1880.00. After that, the instrument may start a new decline towards 1800.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating around 4115.5 without any specific direction. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 4220.0 and the start a new decline with the target at 4000.0; if to the downside – resume falling to reach 4020.0, or even extend this descending structure down to 3814.0.
