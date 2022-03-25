EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
Having completed the ascending wave at 1.1000 and then breaking this level, EURUSD is expected to continue growing towards 1.1042. After that, the instrument may resume falling to return to 1.1000 and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 1.1048.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After finishing the ascending structure at 1.3212 and then breaking it to the upside, GBPUSD is expected to continue this correction up to 1.3255. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3212.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has completed the ascending wave at 122.40 along with the correction towards 121.40. Possibly, today the pair may start a new growth to reach 122.68 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 121.40.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
Having completed the descending wave at 0.9263, USDCHF is consolidating above this level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the upside and resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9317.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has finished the ascending wave at 0.7520. Today, the pair may consolidate around this level for a while. After that, the instrument may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7390.
Brent
Having completed the correction at 117.00, Brent is expected to grow towards 124.80 and may later start a new correction to reach 112.50. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 127.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has finished the ascending wave at 1966.00. Possibly, today the metal may correct down to 1941.60. Later, the market may grow towards 1969.56 or even extend this structure up to 1990.99.
S&P 500
The S&P index continues growing towards 4545.0 and may later start a new decline to reach 4450.0. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure towards 45590.0 and then resume moving within the downtrend with the target at 4070.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD clings to modest gains near 1.3200 despite disappointing UK data
GBP/USD continues to trade in positive territory slightly above 1.3200 early Friday amid renewed dollar weakness. The data from the UK showed that Retail Sales declined by 0.3% in February. With this reading missing the market expectation for an increase of 0.6%, the pair struggles to gather bullish momentum.
EUR/USD bulls approach 1.1050 amid softer USD, Eurogroup meetings, yields eyed
EUR/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high, prints the biggest daily jump in a week. US dollar struggles to capitalize on hawkish Fedspeak on steady yields, mixed sentiment. German IFO, US housing data and Fed policymakers’ speech will offer additional catalysts to watch for fresh impulse.
Gold scales above $1,960 as fears of 50 bps interest rate hike vapors
Gold (XAU/USD) has climbed above $1,960 as the market participants have trimmed the fears of aggressive interest rate policies by the Fed remaining this year. Fed Chair Powell and his colleagues are dictating that the higher interest rates are going to be the new normal.
Bitcoin: Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.
NVDA shares soared 10% on $1 trillion ambitions
Share price of Nvidia Corp snapped its two-day pullback and shot through the roof, gaining almost 10% on the day. NVDA stock price hit fresh two-month highs of $283.20.