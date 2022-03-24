EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
Having completed the descending wave at 1.0963, EURUSD is consolidating around 1.1000. Today, the pair may expand the range down to 1.0960 and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 1.1048.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending structure at 1.3210 and then breaking it to the downside, GBPUSD is expected to continue trading downwards with the target at 1.3134.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY continues growing towards 122.08. Later, the market may start a new decline to break 120.32 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 118.40.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
Having completed the descending wave at 0.9295, USDCHF is growing towards 0.9333. After that, the instrument may break the latter level and continue trading upwards with the target at 0.9375.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is falling towards 0.7390 and may later start a new growth to reach 0.7440. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7299.
Brent
Brent has broken 119.80 and may later continue growing towards 127.40. After that, the instrument may correct down to 112.80 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 142.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has formed a new consolidation range around 1925.35. Possibly, today the metal may grow to break 1950.00 and then continue trading upwards with the first target at 1986.30.
S&P 500
Having completed the ascending structure at 4500.0, the S&P index is expected to fall towards 4365.5 and may later start a new decline to break 4365.7. After that, the instrument may continue moving within the downtrend with the target at 4070.0.
