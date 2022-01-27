EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After breaking the consolidation range to the downside at 1.1244 and forming a downside continuation pattern, EURUSD is falling to reach the target at 1.1188. Later, the market may correct to test 1.1244 from below and then start a new decline with the target at 1.1180.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After rebounding from 1.3523 and then reaching 1.3440, GBPUSD is trying to break the latter level. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the first target at 1.3350.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
Having completed the ascending structure at 79.70, USDRUB is expected to fall and break 78.68. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the target at 77.30.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After finishing the ascending structure at 114.22 and then forming an upside continuation pattern, USDJPY has reached the short-term target at 114.70. Possibly, today the pair may correct to test 114.22 from above and then start another growth to reach 114.96.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF has broken 0.9188 to the upside and may later continue growing with the short-term target at 0.9269. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure to reach 0.9191 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9286.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is falling towards 0.7065 and may later consolidate near this level. After that, the instrument may break the range to the upside and start a new correction with the target at 0.7170.
Brent
Having broken 88.80 and then reached 90.22, Brent has finished the descending structure to test 88.80 from above. Possibly, the asset may start another growth towards 91.40 and then resume trading downwards to return to 88.80. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 92.55.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After completing the descending structure at 1833.44 and forming a new consolidation range around this level, Gold has broken it to the downside to reach 1813.16. Today, the metal may consolidate near the lows. If later the market breaks the range to the upside, the price may form one more ascending structure with the target at 1833.44.
S&P 500
Having finished the correction at 4454.4 and rebounding from this level to the downside, the S&P index is falling with the first target at 4170.0. After that, the instrument may start a new correction towards 4454.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured towards 1.1200 on firmer dollar, yields
EUR/USD closes in on 1.1200, as global stocks take a plunge. The Fed's hawkishness is reverberating throughout markets, boosting the safe-haven US dollar. The US two-year Treasury yields jump to 23-month highs. US Q4 GDP awaited.
GBP/USD hits monthly lows below 1.3450 amid Fed-led risk-aversion
GBP/USD is inching lower towards 1.3400, sitting at monthly lows amid the hawkish Fed outlook-led risk-aversion. The US dollar remains strongly bid in tandem with the Treasury yields. Brexit and UK political concerns add to the cable's downside.
Gold drops towards $1,800 on bullish channel break, US GDP eyed
Gold prices remain pressured after posting the heaviest daily fall in two months. Hawkish Fed, geopolitical concerns weigh on market sentiment. DXY jumps to six-week high, yields struggles after rising the most in three weeks.
Why Bitcoin price could form a bottom following the January 28 options expiry
Bitcoin open interest volume by expiry date indicates a majority of bearish sentiment in the market. BTC options worth roughly $2 billion will expire by the end of this week.
US GDP Preview: Inflation component could steal the show, boost dollar. Premium
More than double than pre-pandemic – the 5% annualized growth rate expected for the fourth quarter is a reason to be cheerful. That may boost the dollar, but not stocks, which are wary of tighter monetary policy from the Fed.