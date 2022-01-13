EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Having completed the ascending wave at 1.1452, EURUSD is consolidating below this level. Possibly, the pair may grow to reach the short-term upside target at 1.1457 and then start a new correction towards 1.1363. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.1506.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD is still growing and may soon reach 1.3722. After that, the instrument may correct towards 1.3627 and then start another growth with the target at 1.3760.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USD/RUB is consolidating around 74.66. Possibly, today the pair may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the target at 74.07. Later, the market may correct to return to 74.66 and then form a new descending structure to reach 74.00.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After completing the descending wave at 114.90 and breaking it to the downside, USDJPY is still falling towards 114.16. Later, the market may start another correction with the target at 115.60.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Having finished the descending wave at 0.9130, USDCHF is expected to correct towards 0.9181. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9090.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD has completed the ascending wave at 0.7288. Today, the pair may correct to reach 0.7212 and then resume growing with the target at 0.7333.

Brent

Brent has completed the ascending structure at 85.00 and may later correct towards 80.50. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to reach 90.00 and then start another correction with the target at 75.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues growing towards 1830.30. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 1800.00 and then start another growth with the target at 1900.00.

S&P 500

After finishing the ascending structure at 4747.0, the S&P index is correcting towards 4698.9 and may later resume growing with the target at 4845.5.