EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After reaching the short-term downside target at 1.1272, EURUSD has finished the ascending structure towards 1.1321. Possibly, today the pair may fall to reach 1.1254 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.1322.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD has expanded its range up to 1.3555. Today, the pair may form a new descending wave towards 1.3478 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 1.3519. After that, the instrument may start another decline to reach 1.3407.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USD/RUB has expanded its range up to 75.50. Possibly, the pair may fall to break 74.74 and then continue trading downwards with the first target at 73.97.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY has finished the ascending wave at 116.33. Possibly, today the pair may resume falling with the first target at 115.63.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF has completed the descending wave at 0.9131 along with the ascending structure towards 0.9167. Today, the pair may form a new descending structure to reach 0.9130 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9212.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD is still correcting towards 0.7158. Later, the market may resume trading upwards to reach 0.7317 and then start another decline with the target at 0.7080.

Brent

Brent is consolidating around 79.00 without any specific direction. Possibly, today the asset may expand the range up to 81.55 and then start a new decline towards 80.00. After that, the instrument may resume growing with the target at 84.24.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues consolidating around 1813.80. Today, the metal may resume trading upwards to reach 1820.74 and then start another decline towards 1795.15. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 1838.15.

S&P 500

The S&P index is still consolidating around 4800.0 without any specific direction. Today, the asset may fall towards 4752.9 and then form one more ascending wave to reach 4845.7. After that, the instrument may start a new correction with the target at 4690.0.