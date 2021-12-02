EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the correction at 1.1357, EURUSD is expected to form a new descending structure to break 1.1300. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.1115.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After finishing the correction at 1.3343 and rebounding from this level to the downside, GBPUSD may continue falling with the target at 1.3168.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB continues trading downwards to reach 73.22. After that, the instrument may correct towards 74.14 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 72.47.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is growing to break 113.70. Later, the market may continue trading within the uptrend with the short-term target at 114.86.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9198. Possibly, today the pair may form one more ascending structure to break 0.9265 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 0.9333.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has finished the descending wave at 0.7118; right now, it is consolidating around this level. Later, the market may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7060.
Brent
After completing the ascending impulse at 74.22 along with the correction towards 68.60, Brent is expected to grow and return to 74.22. Later, the market may break this level and continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 80.80.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After forming a new consolidatio0n range around 1780.00 and breaking it to the downside, Gold is expected to continue falling with the target at 1763.00.
S&P 500
After completing the descending wave at 4503.0, the S&P index is correcting towards 4616.0. Later, the market may start another decline with the target at 4486.7 and then grow to return to 4616.0.
