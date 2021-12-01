EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the descending impulse at 1.1239, EURUSD is correcting towards 1.1347. Later, the market may resume falling to break 1.1230 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1.1133.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending impulse at 1.3195, GBPUSD is correcting upwards and may reach 1.3342. Later, the market may resume falling with the target at 1.3168.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB has completed the descending wave at 74.19. Possibly, today the pair may consolidate around this level. After that, the instrument may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 73.70.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has finished the descending wave at 112.53 and may later start a new growth towards 114.20, thus forming a new consolidation range around the latter level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may continue the correction to reach 112.00; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure with the target at 115.00.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has completed the ascending impulse at 0.9265 along with the correction towards 0.9197. Possibly, today the pair may form one more ascending structure to break 0.9265 and then continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9333.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has finished the descending wave at 0.7062; right now, it is correcting towards 0.7189. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7126.
Brent
Brent is consolidating around 72.33; it has already expanded the range down to 67.72. Today, the asset may grow to break 72.33 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 77.04.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still consolidating around 1790.00; it has already expanded the range down to 1770.00. Possibly, today the metal may form one more ascending structure towards 1790.00 and then resume falling with the target at 1763.00.
S&P 500
After completing the descending wave at 4573.0, the S&P index is correcting towards 4658.0. Later, the market may start another decline with the target at 4609.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
