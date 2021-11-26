EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the correctional wave at 1.1228, EURUSD is consolidating below this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 1.1180; if to the upside – continue the correction with the target at 1.1257.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is still falling towards 1.3295. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 1.3350 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3290.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still consolidating around 74.70. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 74.00; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure with the target at 75.50.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has finished the correctional wave at 114.60. Possibly, the pair may start a new growth with the target at 115.70 and then resume falling to reach 114.50.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After completing the correction at 0.9316, USDCHF is expected to grow and reach 0.9383. Later, the market may start another decline with the target at 0.9315.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After forming a new consolidation range around 0.7190 and breaking it to the downside, AUDUSD has completed the descending wave at 0.7138. Possibly, today the pair may continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7107.

Brent

After breaking the consolidation range to the downside, Brent is expected to continue falling towards 78.00. Later, the market may grow to reach 80.00 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 77.40.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed the ascending wave at 1800.80. Today, the metal may resume trading downwards to reach 1789.0 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1813.30.

S&P 500

After rebounding from 4720.0 to the downside, the S&P index has completed the descending structure at 4652.0; right now, it is consolidating around the latter level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards 4596.6.