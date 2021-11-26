EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the correctional wave at 1.1228, EURUSD is consolidating below this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 1.1180; if to the upside – continue the correction with the target at 1.1257.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is still falling towards 1.3295. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 1.3350 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3290.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB is still consolidating around 74.70. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 74.00; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure with the target at 75.50.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has finished the correctional wave at 114.60. Possibly, the pair may start a new growth with the target at 115.70 and then resume falling to reach 114.50.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After completing the correction at 0.9316, USDCHF is expected to grow and reach 0.9383. Later, the market may start another decline with the target at 0.9315.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After forming a new consolidation range around 0.7190 and breaking it to the downside, AUDUSD has completed the descending wave at 0.7138. Possibly, today the pair may continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7107.
Brent
After breaking the consolidation range to the downside, Brent is expected to continue falling towards 78.00. Later, the market may grow to reach 80.00 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 77.40.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed the ascending wave at 1800.80. Today, the metal may resume trading downwards to reach 1789.0 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1813.30.
S&P 500
After rebounding from 4720.0 to the downside, the S&P index has completed the descending structure at 4652.0; right now, it is consolidating around the latter level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards 4596.6.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.1200 as yields drop on coronavirus woes, ECB’s Lagarde eyed
EUR/USD grinds higher during the most upbeat daily performance heading into Friday’s European session. The major currency pair seesaws around 1.1225, up 0.13% intraday, while cheering the downbeat yields despite covid woes in Europe.
GBP/USD refreshes yearly low around 1.3300 on coronavirus, Brexit woes
GBP/USD extends the five-day downtrend towards refreshing 2021 low near 1.3300 heading into Friday’s London open. The cable’s latest weakness could be linked to the broad market fears over the coronavirus variant and the Brexit woes.
Gold battles key hurdle to $1,817 Premium
Gold pokes intraday high to mark the heaviest daily run-up in a week, up 0.55% around $1,799 heading into Friday’s European session. Gold benefits from the plunge in US Treasury yields to extend the previous day’s recovery moves.
XRP price consolidates as Ripple bulls eye a 15% run-up
XRP price is hovering above the $1.01 support level, anticipating a potential retest before an upswing originates. A breakdown of this level could lead to a buy opportunity at $0.98 before Ripple rallies to $1.17.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.