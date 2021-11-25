EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the descending structure at 1.1186, EURUSD is expected to correct towards 1.1225. Later, the market may start another decline with the target at 1.1182.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending wave at 1.3315, GBPUSD is correcting towards 1.3346. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3305.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB has completed the descending impulse at 74.13 along with the correction towards. Possibly, today the pair may form a new descending structure to break 73.96 and then continue falling with the target at 72.72.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has finished the ascending wave at 115.50; right now, it is consolidating below this level. Possibly, the pair may break this range to the upside and start a new growth with the target at 116.06.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After reaching the short-term upside target at 0.9366, USDCHF is correcting towards 0.9317. Later, the market may start another growth with the target at 0.9383.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed the descending wave at 0.7183. Possibly, today the pair may correct towards 0.7222 and then start another decline with the target at 0.7171.
Brent
Brent has finished the ascending structure at 82.44; right now, it is consolidating below this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 77.40; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure with the target at 83.20.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has expanded the consolidation range down to 1778.40; right now, it is growing to reach 1806.60 and may later start a new decline towards 1792.10. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 1777.50; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure with the target at 1823.50.
S&P 500
After expanding the range up to 4698.0 and then completing the descending structure at 4680.9, the S&P index is trading upwards to break 4700.0 and may later continue growing towards 4738.8. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards to return to 4700.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1200 after German data, eyes on ECB headlines
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight range above 1.1200 on Thursday as investors await the European Central Bank's (ECB) Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts and President Lagarde's speech. The data from Germany showed that consumer confidence is expected to weaken in December.
GBP/USD cheers Brexit optimism around 1.3350 ahead of BOE’s Bailey
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3350, snapping a four-day downtrend. Britain won’t trigger Article 16 until talks collapse, EU’s Sefcovic will visit London for negotiations on Friday. UK experts predict New Year surge in covid cases. Bailey's speech awaited.
Gold clings to modest recovery gains, remains below $1,800
Gold gained some positive traction on Wednesday and moved away from a fresh three-week low, around the $1,779-78 region touched in the previous day. The XAU/USD held on to its modest gains heading into the European session.
Why $88,000 is an easy target for Bitcoin price
BTC price is ready for a significant ascent. Analysts expect the leading cryptocurrency’s price to double by the end of the year. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that $88,000 is an easy target for BTC price to reach.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.