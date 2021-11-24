EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the correctional structure at 1.1274, EURUSD is expected to fall towards 1.1197. Later, the market may start another correction with the target at 1.1274.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending wave at 1.3353, GBPUSD is correcting towards 1.3396. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3328.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB is still consolidating around 74.78. Possibly, the pair may form a new descending structure to break 73.90 and then continue falling with the target at 72.72.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is still consolidating around 114.80. Today, the pair may break this range to the upside and reach 116.06. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to return to 114.80.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is growing towards 0.9350. Later, the market may start another correction with the target at 0.9300.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.7222. Possibly, today the pair may break the range to the downside and resume falling towards 0.7170. After that, the instrument may start a new correction with the target at 0.7268.
Brent
Brent has finished the ascending structure at 82.00; right now, it is consolidating around this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 77.40; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure with the target at 83.20.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is growing towards 1802.92 and may later form a new descending structure to reach 1792.10, thus forming a new consolidation range around the latter level. Possibly, the metal may break the range to the upside and grow to reach 1833.44.
S&P 500
The S&P index has expanded the consolidation range down to 4654.0. Possibly, today the asset may expand it up to 4699.0 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 4633.6.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors' Picks
EUR/USD edges lower toward 1.1200 after uninspiring German data
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure in the European session and closes in on 1.1200 after the IFO surveys showed that the business sentiment has weakened in November in Germany. Investors await high-tier US data releases and the minutes of the FOMC's November meeting.
GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3400 amid Brexit woes
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.3400 amid a broadly firmer US dollar and risk-off mood. EU's Šefčovič signals Brexit deadlock will prevail in 2021. UK PMIs keep BOE rate hike odds on the table. Focus on US data, Fed minutes.
Gold moves away from three-week low, remains below $1,800 Premium
Gold remains on the back foot around 13-day low, keeps 200-DMA breakdown. US President Biden’s nominations for Fed positions fuel rate hike odds and yields. Covid fears, strong DXY exert additional downside pressure ahead of a long economic calendar.
Ethereum price to provide sell opportunity before ETH crashes 20%
ETH price looks ready for a minor upswing as it bounces off a crucial support area. This upswing is likely to propel ETH up to a recent swing high. If the asset fails to produce a higher high, investors can expect a retracement.
